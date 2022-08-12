Amanda Serrano Says She Won’t Allow Katie Taylor Rematch to go to Judges

Amanda Serrano believes her hand should have been raised after her epic and historic encouther with Katie Taylor and suggests she won’t leave it to the judges next time.

Soon after the undisputed lightweight world champion had secured a split decision victory over the New York based Purto Rican, Serrano took to social media to praise the Bray native and accept the defeat.

A week later the fighter, who saw a Madison Square Garden August 6 featherweight world title fight cancelled, changed her tune revealing she felt she was deserved victor after watching the most memorable fight in women’s boxing history back.

Speaking recently fight she doubled down on that opinion and questioned the result of a bout that was scored 97-93, 96-93,94-96 in the Irish sporting legend’s favour.

The seven-weight nine-time world title winner feels her aggression should have secured her the nod.

“I scored it 96-94,” Serrano said. “I think I was more aggressive. I kept coming forward. In that fight, Katie Taylor never hurt me. There was a couple times I hurt Katie Taylor. But, you know, it’s not Katie Taylor’s fault. It’s the judges. They felt that she won. Two out of the three judges thought that she won,” she told Boxing Scene.

April 30, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their April 30, 2022 bout at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Serrano, who also stressed she would come to Ireland for a rematch, claims she learnt a major lesson from the historic fight, don’t leave your faith in the hands of the judges.

“But, you know, it’s not losing, it’s learning. After my first loss, I came back and I won [nine straight] fights by knockout. So, I’m assuming you can’t leave it to the judges.”