Amanda Serrano says she DOESN’T want Katie Taylor next after victory on Jake Paul card

Amanda Serrano [41(30)-1(0)-1]somewhat distanced herself from ‘The Greatest Female Fight of All Time’ after her latest career win on Sunday night.

The New York-based Puerto Rican added another feather to her already significant cap by comprehensively defeating Mexican Yamileth Mercado on the massively consumed Jake Paul Tyrone Woodley Showtime show.

It seemed the perfect platform and performance from which to transition into the much talked about Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] fight. However, speaking in the ring directly after the win the seven-weight world champion revealed she doesn’t want the undisputed lightweight star next.

The featherweight world titleholder, who is one of the most decorated fighters in the sport, wants to become undisputed in her own right before a meeting with the pound-for-pound trailblazer.

“I want that fight with Katie Taylor in the future,” she said. “First, I want to fight the other featherweight champions. I want to become undisputed in my weight class. “Then we’ll have two undisputed champions against each other when Katie and I fight.”

Speaking in the press conference after the event the 32-year-old, whose sister Cindy is on Taylor’s ledger, did mention money again.

Finance seems another reason for the American-based fighter to let the fight simmer and she would appear to have more freedom to do just that with her Showtime and Paul link up.

32-year-old Serrano had appeared set to fight Taylor in Manchester in May of last year for a career-high purse before the pandemic intervened. Plans to re-fix the bout for Fight Camp then collapsed for financial reasons and Taylor instead rematched Delfine Persoon.

Ahead of Katie Taylor’s mandatory defence against American Jennifer Han in Leeds this Saturday, Eddie Hearn revealed he has talked to Lou DiBella about the massive bout. The Matchroom boss noted how “she’s got to go through and box off a couple of mandatories – of which Jennifer Han is one.”

“The Serrano fight is still THE fight. That’s the fight. We’re talking to Lou DiBella [Serrano’s manager], we’re talking to Madison Square Garden, I think that’s the biggest fight in women’s boxing.”

“I know we’ve had our backs and forwards but I’ve spoken to Lou and I think everyone feels, as long as the deal’s right, that fight can happen and I’d love to make that happen.”

“I see March or April time, at Madison Square Garden, Taylor versus Serrano.”

Hearn has previously spoken of his and DAZN’s desire for Taylor to fight in New York around International Women’s Day [March 8th 2022] and this latest update would appear to fit into this idea.