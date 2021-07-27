Amanda Serrano believes Showtime showdown is bigger than Katie Taylor fight

Amanda Serrano [40(30)-1(0)-1] believes her world title fight with Yamileth Mercado [18(5)-2] is ‘bigger’ than a fight with pound for pound #1 star Katie Taylor [18(6)-0].

The Mexican, a super bantamweight world champion moving up to challenge for Serrano’s three world feather titles, certainly isn’t as big a name as Taylor and a fight with her wouldn’t generate anywhere near the hype a match up with the Irish star would.

Mercado also doesn’t bring the same level of threat as the trailblazing undisputed lightweight world champion, nor does she bring anywhere near the same level of finance to the table.

Yet the New York based Puerto Rican believes it’s a bigger bout.

In fairness to the power-punching seven division titlist, she seems to be hinting at the enormity of the occasion and the platform rather than the opponent or the fight.

Serrano, 32 will provide chief support to social media star Jake Paul’s fourth boxing bout and will be broadcast on Showtime PPV.

Speaking to the DAZN Boxing Show and when asked if her next clash was bigger than a Taylor fight she said: “I believe so.

“Because this is a breaking point I think for female boxers. Showtime pay-per-view, you know. This is a big step for female boxing and I’m truly excited to go out and put up a great performance.”

“And you know, I mean every fight is a big fight, and especially that fight with Katie Taylor is gonna be a great fight, but I think this is a breaking point for females.”

Taylor versus Serrano has been built as the ‘biggest female fight of all time’ but has proved hard to make.

The pound-for-pound names have been linked since Taylor, who puts her lightweight titles on the line against Jennifer Han in Leeds in September, defeated Serrano’s older sister Cindy in late 2018.

It looked like they would finally meet in April of last year before covid put paid to that idea. An August date was proposed but terms couldn’t be agreed.

Both Lou DiBella, who promotes Serrano, and Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn have suggested it’s a fight that has to be made – and there are rumours New York and March are being discussed.