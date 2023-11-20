ALL Ireland’s U22 semi-finalists received their medals
Three team Ireland European U22 semi-finalist received their medals in Budva yesterday.
Robyn Kelly, Dearbhla Tinnelly and Evelyn Igharo all had bronze draped around their necks at the medal ceremony.
The trio, along with Ireland’s quarter-final competitors, also picked up prize money.
There were concerns that due to a ‘political withdrawal,’ that Clann Naofa BC boxer, Igharo would not be awarded her medal by IBA/EUBC. However, she stood proudly on the podium yesterday and has another European medal to add to her collection.
It was a tournament of mixed fortunes for Ireland. Three medals were secured and a host of fighters, who will be eligible to compete in the continental competition next year, got to gain some international experience. However, there was a degree of upset among the boxing fraternity after a number of fighters had to withdraw from action.
Following a government and Sports Ireland directive the IABA didn’t allow Irish boxers to face opponents from Russia and Belarus in competition due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
That meant captain Kian Hedderman’s tournament was over before it began, while Gavin Rafferty had to pull out after one win and Igharo couldn’t contest her semi-final.
A spokesperson for the IABA told the Independent: “The IABA cannot speak for the decisions of other federations. The IABA’s decision was taken in recognition of the fact that Ireland is a signatory to four successive statements on Russia’s war on Ukraine and international sport.”
Irish U22 and Senior Champion Josefien Betist also picked up a medal, winning bronze fighting as a ‘neutral’.
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC
50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC
57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC
70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC
75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC
48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC
57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC
60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC
63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford
67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands
75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC
Support Staff:
Team Manager, Sean Crowley
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Liam Cunningham
Coach: Aoife Hennigan
R&J: Stephen Kelly