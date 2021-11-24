‘All huff with no puff’ – Stevie McKenna fancies a crack at ‘Marku fella’

Stevie McKenna [10(9)-0] would like a shot at the somewhat controversial Florian Marku [10(6)-0-10].

The Albanian increased his unbeaten record live on Sky Sports on Saturday night, defeating French welter Jorick Luisetto in an entertaining eight rounder.

‘The Hitman’ wasn’t overly impressed by the 29-year-olds performance and revealed he would like a crack at the fighter Sky see real value in.

The Monaghan fighter believes the welterweight is ‘all huff and no puff’ and he took to social media to suggest as much.

Wouldn’t mind a crack at this Marku fella 👀 He’s all huff with no puff @FlorianMarku92 let’s have it 🥊@HennessySports @boxxer — Stevie McKenna (@stevie_mckenna) November 20, 2021

Marku is not the first name the ambitious and aggressive fighter has dropped. The entertaining seek and destroy advocate has made it clear he is Conor Benn willing and has in the past said he is willing to fight former sparring partner Ryan Garcia.

‘The Hitman’ was last seen registering a sixth career first-round stoppage on a Hennessy Sports show in Coventry earlier this month.

The Channell 5 aligned Hennessy promoted talent will fight for the IBF world youth welterweight title in Crystal Palace on December 10 on the same bill as his brother Aaron’s WBC world middleweight youth title tilt.