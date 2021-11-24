Headline News News Pro News Top News of The Day 

‘All huff with no puff’ – Stevie McKenna fancies a crack at ‘Marku fella’

Jonny Stapleton ,

Stevie McKenna [10(9)-0] would like a shot at the somewhat controversial Florian Marku [10(6)-0-10].

The Albanian increased his unbeaten record live on Sky Sports on Saturday night, defeating French welter Jorick Luisetto in an entertaining eight rounder.

‘The Hitman’ wasn’t overly impressed by the 29-year-olds performance and revealed he would like a crack at the fighter Sky see real value in.

The Monaghan fighter believes the welterweight is ‘all huff and no puff’ and he took to social media to suggest as much.

Marku is not the first name the ambitious and aggressive fighter has dropped. The entertaining seek and destroy advocate has made it clear he is Conor Benn willing and has in the past said he is willing to fight former sparring partner Ryan Garcia.

‘The Hitman’ was last seen registering a sixth career first-round stoppage on a Hennessy Sports show in Coventry earlier this month.

The Channell 5 aligned Hennessy promoted talent will fight for the IBF world youth welterweight title in Crystal Palace on December 10 on the same bill as his brother Aaron’s WBC world middleweight youth title tilt.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Mike Perez believes he is better than ever for cruiserweight comeback

irishboxing

Golden Era- Conlan foresees bright future for Irish boxing

irishboxing

Tommy McCarthy signs new pro deal

Joe O'Neill