All Army Championships – Finals Results

14 bouts, including 12 contests, took place on the final day of the All Army Championships at Cathal Brugha Barracks, Dublin.

Advanced Novice, 67.5kg: Sean Duffy, 7 Bn, beat Sean Scanlon, 28Bn

Advanced Novice, 71kg: Tom Hopwood, 1Bn beat Grattan O’Hagan, 7Bn

Novice, 91kg: Luke Buchnan, 7Bn, beat Ronan Malone, Navy

Novice 63kg: Catherine Jennings, 1BDC CMU beat Shannon Butler, 7Bn

Exhibition, Elite 69kg: Tiffany O’Reilly V Nicole O’Sullivan, Corinthians

Advanced Novice: 63.5kg: Anand Aparajithan 7Bn beat Jack Foley, 1 Bar.

Novice 80kg: Lee Randall, 1 Bar beat Jason Gallagher, 28bn

Elite 75kg: James Lynch, 28 Bn beat Peter Vincreanu, 7Bn.

Elite 80kg: Brian Kennedy 1 ACS beat Lorenzo Mihai, 7Bn.

Exhibition, Novice 75kg: Shane McGeown, 27Bn V Crumlin Select.

Exhibition, Elite 60kg: Charle Horgan, 27Bn V Eve Woods, Corinthians.

Elite 67kg: Aaron Donoghue 1 CIS beat Craig Kavanagh, 7 Bn.

Exhibition: Elite 86kg: Lee Boyd, 28bn V Shane Cunningham, 1 Bar.

Novice 86kg: Shane Doyle, 1Bn beat Turlough Gallagher, 27Bn

Male Elite Champions, no contest:

51kg: Sean Mari

60kg: Killian Geraghty

92kg+: James Corcoran

Female Elite Champion, no contest:

52kg: Rachel Lawless

Female Senior Champion, no contest:

66kg: Ashling Keogh

The overall winning team with the 7th Infantry Battalion, Cathal Brugha Barracks. This is the team’s 11 consecutive All Army team title.