All Army Championships – Finals Results
14 bouts, including 12 contests, took place on the final day of the All Army Championships at Cathal Brugha Barracks, Dublin.
Advanced Novice, 67.5kg: Sean Duffy, 7 Bn, beat Sean Scanlon, 28Bn
Advanced Novice, 71kg: Tom Hopwood, 1Bn beat Grattan O’Hagan, 7Bn
Novice, 91kg: Luke Buchnan, 7Bn, beat Ronan Malone, Navy
Novice 63kg: Catherine Jennings, 1BDC CMU beat Shannon Butler, 7Bn
Exhibition, Elite 69kg: Tiffany O’Reilly V Nicole O’Sullivan, Corinthians
Advanced Novice: 63.5kg: Anand Aparajithan 7Bn beat Jack Foley, 1 Bar.
Novice 80kg: Lee Randall, 1 Bar beat Jason Gallagher, 28bn
Elite 75kg: James Lynch, 28 Bn beat Peter Vincreanu, 7Bn.
Elite 80kg: Brian Kennedy 1 ACS beat Lorenzo Mihai, 7Bn.
Exhibition, Novice 75kg: Shane McGeown, 27Bn V Crumlin Select.
Exhibition, Elite 60kg: Charle Horgan, 27Bn V Eve Woods, Corinthians.
Elite 67kg: Aaron Donoghue 1 CIS beat Craig Kavanagh, 7 Bn.
Exhibition: Elite 86kg: Lee Boyd, 28bn V Shane Cunningham, 1 Bar.
Novice 86kg: Shane Doyle, 1Bn beat Turlough Gallagher, 27Bn
Male Elite Champions, no contest:
51kg: Sean Mari
60kg: Killian Geraghty
92kg+: James Corcoran
Female Elite Champion, no contest:
52kg: Rachel Lawless
Female Senior Champion, no contest:
66kg: Ashling Keogh
The overall winning team with the 7th Infantry Battalion, Cathal Brugha Barracks. This is the team’s 11 consecutive All Army team title.