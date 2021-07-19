All-access – Merger opens massive UK doors according to Boxing Ireland’s Gunning

Boxing Ireland fighters now have access to all the top UK shows as well as cards further afield according to Leonard Gunning.

The promoters behind the Celtic Clash series officially confirmed a merger with Maree’s Boxing last week – and are excited about the possibilities it creates for Irish boxing and their stable.

In terms of Boxing Ireland and their fighters, it means access to a massive stable of mainly British-based fighters across all levels, which could lead to some interesting and entertaining progressive clashes for the fighters currently on their roster.

It also means they benefit from Maree’s links to the big British TV promoters. Maree has provided away corner opposition for the likes Matchroom and Queensbury Promotions and it’s now something Boxing Ireland fighters may have the chance to explore.

Maree, who previously trained Carl Frampton, also has links to Denis Hobson and Fight Zone, again something the BIP-signed fighters can get excited about. Not only could Irish fighters get more air time on the online TV platform but they may even considering broadcast Irish cards.

For UK-based Dub Maree, it’s direct access to the Irish scene and a giant foot into the entertaining Celtic Clash series.

The exact intricacies and specifics of the link-up have yet to be revealed but both sides of the merger are adamant Irish boxing and particularly the Irish fighters aligned to Boxing Ireland will benefit.

“Joining forces with Maree Boxing will open up so many more opportunities for our fighters and I’m really excited for the whole team to get to work,” Gunning explained.

“This is a major move in developing pathways for Irish fighters in the future. Myself, Dennis Morrison and Stephen Sharpe have worked hard to grow the domestic scene from scratch in Ireland and boxers can now fight regularly and develop their careers without having to move abroad.

“Irish boxing was in a dark places a few years ago. But we’ve done a lot of heavy lifting and our fighters can now reap the rewards of that work. It has taken us four years of slowly putting all the pieces together and now with Kevin on board we have access to all the top shows in the UK and beyond.”

Maree was equally excited and adamant it’s a move that will have positive ramifications for the sport in Ireland.

“This link-up will benefit boxing for all of Ireland. For any boxer serious about getting the most out of their career there’s now no better option then to join our team.”