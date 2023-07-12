All About Timing – Jamie Morrissey open to Emmet Brennan clash

Jamie Morrissey has told Emmet Brennan he is ready to fight – but would prefer a November knock rather than a September showdown.

Indeed, he suggested the Dubliner use his contacts so the pair can fight for a title on the massive Katie Taylor-Chantelle Cameron II card in the capital on November 25.

Olympian Brennan had mentioned two-weight BUI Celtic Champion Morrissey and a possible title fight on more than one occasion either side of his July 1 debut.

Speaking this week, the keen-to-get-going super middleweight, revealed he had been approached with regard to a Dublin-Limerick meeting in September.

Brennan outlined there was no concrete offer and it’s understood the approach didn’t come from Team Morrissey, but rather a promoter wanting to put on the fight.

The Treaty County man has won Irish Fight of the Year in 2022, has had two Fight of the Year contenders in 2023, won two belts, challenged for another, and been in four domestic clashes in his short six-fight career, so is obviously not one to back away from a challenge.

In true Morrissey fashion, the 27-year-old says he is game but would prefer if the fight played out in November rather in September. The push-it-back suggestion comes because the recent Irish light heavyweight title challenger is currently abroad touring Thailand.

However, the idea of fighting on the huge Matchroom card heading for the 3Arena on November 25 also appeals and he suggests Brennan should use his connections to secure them a slot on the DAZN broadcast bill.

The Olympian is managed by Darren Barker and Joe Calzaghe, Barker in particular has sway with DAZN and Matchroom and could recommend the fight to Eddie Hearn.

Speaking online, the Ian Gaughran managed Morrissey suggested as much.