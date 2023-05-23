All Aboard – Hearn tells fans to Board the Carty Hype train

Eddie Hearn had a great time at the Carty Party on Saturday night.

The Matchroom boss was extremely impressed with the atmosphere novice heavyweight Thoms Carty generated when he traded leather on the Katie Taylor Homecoming card in the 3Arena.

The Dubliner fought on the first tv fight as early as 7 O’Clock but received a reception to rival some main events said the Matchroom boss man.

“Honestly, the atmosphere for Thomas was bigger than some main event atmospheres. As they say, no Carty no party,” Hearn said before encouraging people to get behind ‘The Bomber’.

“This kid is from Dublin and people should get on the journey with an exciting heavyweight it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Carty didn’t just come away with an eye-catching knockout win over Jay McFarlane or with praise from Eddie Hearn ringing in his ear, the Dublin heavyweight left the 3Arena with the easy-on-the-eye BUI Celtic title draped over one broad shoulder.

His coach Pascal Collins believes it’s a title and victory Carty can springboard off. The respected coach notes there is time and there is a lot to learn but echoes the sentiment there is something to get excited about while calling for his charge to believe his own hype.

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Tomas Carty v Jay McFararlane, Vacant Celtic Heavyweight Title. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Tomas Carty puts Jay McFararlane down in the 2nd round for the 2nd time and referee stops fight

“He’s a class act, I tell him in the gym he’s a really really good fighter and he will become a great fighter but you’ve got to believe in yourself and it’s these wins that will help him believe in himself and breathe confidence.

“It’s going to be a while in the making because he is only a baby in heavyweight terms. He has a huge future and he top big nights here in Dublin.”