Agyarko open to Keeler and Quigley ‘madness’

Caoimhin Agyarko [11(7)-0] believes a homecoming fight with either Jason Quigley [19(14)-1] or Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] would be ‘madness’ but suggests he’d be mad to take either next.

The middleweight prospect is on the verge of becoming one of the main men in the fight mad city of Belfast.

Eddie Hearn has talked openly about his plans to turn ‘Black Thunder’ into a Belfast bill topper – but has been equally open about what has to happen to make that happen.

If the 25-year-old is to top a card in his hometown before the year was out he has to get a big-name scalp in the summer and fight a name of real note on any homecoming card.

Agyarko did attempt to secure a statement step up opponent last time out but former world champion Hassan N’Dam priced himself out of a fight on the Wood-Conlan card in Nottingham.

It means the emerging talent needs a noteworthy foe in the summer or risk delaying his Belfast return until early next year.

“I think a step up in class is the right way forward,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I did mention to Eddie, Hassan N’Dam in Belfast would be perfect, he didn’t agree. He said Hassan N’Dam is a good name for me but not for a headline show in Belfast. So a step up in class is what I need and what I want. I feel like the better the fighter, the better I’ll perform,” he adds before stating Matchroom are on the same wave length.

“I feel like Matchroom are putting the tough opponents in front of me, unbeaten opponents, someone like Juan Carlos Rubio who has only been beaten once.”

Hearn has mentioned Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, Jason Quigley and Luke Keeler as the kind of names that could ignite Belfast interest and help draw enough numbers to the SSE Arena should Matchroom and DAZN roll into town.

Agyarko believes he may be a couple of wins away from being deemed ready for three fighters with world level experience – and wonders if he brings enough by way of reward to tempt them to take the risk.

However, if he was to get a big win or two over the next couple of months he would love a big domestic dust up in his home city come wintertime.

“It’s a fight I’d definitely entertain,” he says of a Spike fight.

“Whether his team want it or not, or feel they’re past that level, that’s fair enough, I’m not gonna criticise that but at the same time I’m not sure where spike goes right now.”

“Luke Keeler and Jason Quigley? I feel like I’m still two or three fights away from that. They have that experience I don’t have”

“Jason Quigley in Belfast would be madness, Luke Keeler in Belfast would be madness and they both sell out. October, November time why not” for those fights.”

Reflecting on his most recent win, a points victory over Juan Carlos Rubio, Agyarko was as per usual reluctant to delve into the world of self-praise.

“I’m always hard on myself,” he continues.

“Maybe I put too many singles together instead of combinations? Maybe a bit too comfortable?”

“Obviously I wanted the stoppage, I hurt both my hands, but I’m not gonna make any excuses. I got the win, another step in the right direction, another defence of my title.”

“Once I hurt my hands I was like, alright take no risks, don’t go for the stoppage then in the 8th round I hurt and was like.. go for it.., so it’s about learning that balance. It’s about gaining that experience, it was my first time going 10 rounds.”