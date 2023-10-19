Again? Conor McGregor would “love” Mayweather rematch

Conor McGregor wants a Floyd Mayweather rematch.

‘The Notorious’ switched codes from MMA to boxing to fight the all-time great in 2017.

The fight was such a massive commercial success that rematch talk has never died down. McGregor certainly wants a re-run of a fight, that is possibly the father of the current social media star crossover boxing scene.

Mayweather has continued to pop up in exhibitions since that high-profile clash while McGregor returned to MMA where he is one for five in the UFC since.

The Dubliner has remained linked to boxing via his Forged Irish stout sponsorship of fight nights but has hinted at a return to the ring.

“One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was,” wrote McGregor on X when replying to a post highlighting their first encounter.

“I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go.”

Any rematch would fall into the ‘exhibition’ realm and would draw as much criticism as it would interest.

From an Irish boxing point of view, Crumlin BC may benefit as McGregor would most likely train in his old amateur gym and use old coach Phil Sutcliffe as his trainer.