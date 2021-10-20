Adam Hession: ‘If I Perform I Iwll Bing Home a Medal’

Adam Hession is confident he has the talent to medal at the upcoming World Championships.

The two-time National Elite Champion has been selected to represent Ireland at 57kgs in Belgrade later this month.

It’s the emerging Monieva talent’s first senior international tournament and is viewed primarily by those on the outside looking in as a great experience builder.

However, the fighter himself isn’t just going to compete and learn, rather he has medal aspirations.

The Olympic hopeful knows there are serious obstacles – in the form of the best fighters in the world – to overcome to medal, but believes if he performs to his best he can navigate his way to the podium.

“I go into every tournament looking to perform the best I can and I believe that if I perform I will bring home a medal from these championships,” Hession told Irish-boxing.com.

Hession was one of the star performers in the European Under-22’s, where his brilliant performances secured him a silver medal.

The 21-year-old Galway native claims he banked experience and boosted his confidence levels on that international podium journey, both of which he believes will help in Belgrade at the Worlds.

Hession believes he will see some of the same fighters he competed against in Italy as a new Olympic Cycle begins.

“They have given me a lot of experience,” he reflects. “I’m sure I’ll see a lot of the same faces at these championships.

“It has given me confidence because I know I am up there with the top boxers in Europe,” before revealing how proud he is to be wearing the crest of Ireland at the highest level.

“It’s an honour to be selected to represent my country, especially on the world stage. It feels great.”

Hession took #1 spot in the 57kg class, a competitive weight domestically, with National Elite victory earlier this month, he believes a good world championships would cement that status and boost his main man status going into the Paris 2024 cycle.

“Winning the National Elites was a step in the right direction for Paris and these World Championships will hopefully further that.”