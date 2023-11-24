Action Man John Cooney planning to change his life

John Cooney says is confident he will change his life with an exciting performance at the 3Arena on Saturday night.

The Galway fighter takes on Liam Gaynor in one of two all-Irish fights on the massive undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron.

The Mark Dunlop mentored fighter goes into the bout promising to bring the kind of excitement Eddie Hearn has asked for over the last number of weeks.

The 27-year-old says he will pass his big stage audition and secure a Matchroom callback courtesy of an all-action display.

“All-action, that’s what I am going to bring you on Saturday night,” Cooney said in Dublin on Thursday.

“I Eddie saying the last few weeks that people need to be in exciting fights, and that’s what I am bringing.”

Victory in the eagerly anticipated clash would secure the BBBofC Celtic title for the southpaw. Mix in the fact he plans to win it in eye-catching style on a the DAZN platform and he believes he can create a life-changing cocktail.

“A win here changes both our lives, but unfortunately for him, it’s only a win for me and then I am moving on to big things in the 135lb division,” he adds before sharing big name plans.

“I want all the big names, the big domestic fights in 2024, and I am coming for all the titles, 100 percent.”