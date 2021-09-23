Achill Island’s first-ever pro boxer Adam Dempsey ready for pro debut

A fast hard-hitting southpaw enters the paid ranks this weekend, according to Adam Dempsey.

The 21-year-old is one of three Irish debutants fighting around the world this weekend [Thomas O’Toole fights in Boston and Kate Radomska debuts in Glasgow] and seems confident he will bring entertainment to the pro party.

Achill Island’s first-ever pro boxer reveals he was always deemed a ‘suited to the pros’ amateur and he plans to start showing why when he debuts on Shamrock Boxing’s ‘Back to Business on the Exchange‘ card on Saturday night.

Dempsey believes he has the tools to entertain and hopes to make the nation proud.

When asked what type of fighter fans can expect to see he replied: “a fast hard-hitting southpaw and I hope to be a great representative to the country. Throughout my amateur career, a lot of people have mentioned that my style of boxing was more pro-style.”

The underage Irish international and four-time national finalist has fought up as high as light heavyweight in the amateurs but will debut at light middleweight and will his time working out what division suits him best.

“My short terms goals would be to start building up my record and seeing what weight suits me. Long term I wanna have a strong career. I plan to put in as much work as I can, and see where it takes me.”

Fonz Alexander provides the opposition for the Achill Boxing graduate at Corn Exchange, Bedford. The fight will be the Nottingham fighter’s 122nd and he certainly brings experience to the table. ‘The Fonz’ is also armed exemplary survival instincts having only being stopped four times in 112 defeats.

Dempsey will be a huge favourite to win but should note that two of the away fighter’s knockout wins have come against debutants.

The Mayo fighter is fighting under the Shamrock Boxing banner and has been training in Luton. Explaining how that link up happened he said:

“I got plenty of offers when I announced I was turning pro, but when I was 16 and still in the amateurs my Da actually showed one of my fights to my coach Mark Byrne in Luton,” Dempsey explained when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Mark asked if I wanted to come over and I said yes. He is a great person and coach. He looked after me really well, so it was only right I took him as my coach in the pro ranks. So he had a good friend of his Mervyn Turner sign me -and I was delighted with that,” he adds before reaffirming his excitement.

“I’m absolutely delighted. I’ve got a great coach under my wing and all the facilities I need to help me grow in the sport.”