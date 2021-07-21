Achill Island Pro Secures Debut Date

Adam Dempsey has secured a debut date.

The 20-year-old signed pro terms with Shamrock Promotions earlier this year and now knows when he will make his pro bow.

The former underage International will punch for pay for the first time in Bedford on September 25th

The Achill BC graduate debuts on Shamrock Boxing’s ‘Back to Business on the Exchange‘ card alongside the likes of Micky Mills and Josh Gooding.

The Mervyn Turner managed, Mark Byrne coached prospect fights a yet to be paid opponent on the bill.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com when he first turned over Dempsey said: “Throughout my amateur career, a lot of people have mentioned that my style of boxing was more a pro-style. So I think being nearly 21 turning over now will give me loads of time to adjust and learn how to fight as a pro. “

The ‘adapt’ theme continued as Dempsey discussed his goals. Short term he wants to build his name and explore which weight would suit him best.

“My short terms goals would be to start building up my record and seeing what weight suits me. Long term I wanna have a strong career. I plan to put in as much work as I can, and see where it takes me,” he continues before revealing what fans can expect from him.

“A fast hard-hitting southpaw and I hope to be a great representative to the country.”

Photo credit Michael McLaughlin.