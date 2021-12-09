Aaron McKenna wants Matchroom Middleweights – Caoimhin Agyarko?

Momentum loving Aaron McKenna [13(7)-0] is promising to win the WBC Youth title in style this weekend and is eyeing all the big names in the Matchroom stable.

Middleweight McKenna fights for a first career title on Hennessy Sports’s latest Channel 5 fight night and, after he gets through Mexican Carlos Gallego, he has called out the entirety of Eddie Hearn’s stable at 160lbs.

This latest outing continues a busy period for ‘The Silencer’ and represents his third contest in as many months. However, there is a lot more on the line in this December dual than any that have gone before.

The younger of the two boxing brothers fights for the WBC world youth middleweight title at the Crystal Palace Sports Centre London – and says he will win the career boosting title in style.

The Hennessy fighter who went the distance with Gabor Gorbics in Coventry last time out said: “People can expect to see fireworks from me in my next fight, I’m going to put on an explosive performance for everyone there and everyone watching on Channel Five.”

Commenting on the recent run of activity the former Golden Boy fighter added: “Momentum is very important to me, Hennessy Sports have been doing a fantastic job in keeping me busy and active.

“It’s important to get as much experience as I can. ”

22-year-old McKenna wants progression and big fights, this week calling out the Matchroom stable, declaring “Eddie Hearn – I’ll fight any of your middleweights.”

That list would include former sparring partner Anthony Fowler and, perhaps most interestingly, fellow Irishman Caoimhin Agyarko.

Belfast’s Agyarko also fights this weekend and also goes for his first ranking title – boxing Noe Larios for the WBA International belt in Liverpool on Saturday.

Standing between McKenna, whose brother Stevie fights for the IBF welterweight world youth title on the same show, and progressing to these types of fights is Mexican Gallego [8(6)-1] .

🇲🇽 "I know more about Mexicans than he does."@Aaronmckenna99 believes he's more than prepared to face his opponent Carlos Gallego Montijo having sparred with a range of Mexico's best in recent years. 💪#McKennaGallego | Friday, 10:30pm | @Channel5Sport pic.twitter.com/icZA3Yu0D1 — Hennessy Sports (@HennessySports) December 9, 2021

McKenna has shared the ring with six other Mexicans and says he knows what to expect come Friday night.

“I’ve fought a few Mexicans in my career and they’re all tough, they all know how to fight. He [Gallego] is going to be coming to win but I’m not going to let that happen. I’m well prepared, I’ve been all over the world, I’ve seen a lot of styles and I’m ready to do the business.”