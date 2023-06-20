Aaron McKenna wants former World title challenger next

Aaron McKenna [17(8)-0] has called for Liam Williams [29(14)-4(1)-1] to back up the talk and agree to a fight.

The Monaghan starlet made the most of his time under the Sky Sports spotlight last weekend, registering a career-best win in an entertaining fight to pick up a rankings-boosting title. The 23-year-old also took the opportunity to plant a Williams seed and said he was more than willing to answer the Welsh fighter’s call out.

It was a somewhat cheeky play by the Smithsborough fighter, as he has mentioned Williams just as much as the former world title challenger has name-dropped him. Not to mention the call out came in response to a question about Shakeil Thompson, the fighter ‘The Silincer’ was first scheduled to meet on the York Hall show.

Injury ruled the British fighter out of that proposed meeting, meaning McKenna had to fight the dangerous Uisma Lima instead, and when asked if he’d like to revisit the possibility of sharing a ring with Thompson the Hennessy Sports fighter threw a bigger name into the mix.

“I’m looking forward now. I want to fight Liam Williams,” he said.

“He’s highly ranked with the WBC and he’s been calling me out. He’s been very mouthy let’s see if he can back it up.”

Reflecting on career win number 17 ‘The Silencer’ said he was happy with his performance and happy to have been given a test.

“He was a tough opponent, very tough. He was unbeaten and came to win. He was game, so it was a great learning fight for me and a great test.

“I dominated the rounds and it was a great experience for me moving forward. I thought I had him gone a few times but he just kept coming back. There was one time in the ninth and then in between the round, I thought he was going to go. He had two bad cuts and took some big punches, he was very tough.”