Aaron McKenna to Settle Grudge in Sky Sports Title Fight

Aaron McKenna [15(8)-0] has been handed the chance to settle a newfound grudge and win a title live on Sky Sports this June.

‘The Silencer’ fights Shakiel Thompson [10(6)-0] for the vacant WBC International middleweight title on Boxxer promoted card at York Hall on June 10.

It appears an ideal clash for the Monaghan native, as it’s a chance to reinject serious momentum into his career with a title win under a degree of spotlight.

English prospect Thompson fought on the same Sky Sports broadcast card as the Monaghan middleweight earlier this year and was keen to let everyone know he wanted a McKenna mash-up.

Fan interest was immediately peaked but the Smithborough native’s response was to tell ‘Dr. Steel’ to go and get a win of note.

There was a sense McKenna wanted something bigger, he’s been linked with Liam Williams and desires a fight of that magnitude.

However, before any possible clash with the recent world title challenger or the like, the former Golden Boy fighter has an exciting more traditional domestic-style early door clash that will increase his profile.

Speaking online McKenna said: “Finally got the news I have been waiting on. Ready to become the WBC Middleweight International Champion.

Nothing will stop me on my journey to become WBC Middleweight Champ.”