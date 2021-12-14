Aaron McKenna reflects on ‘first of many’ title wins

There is heavier lifting to be done according to new WBC world youth champion Aaron McKenna [14(7)-0].

The Monaghan fighter lifted the prestigious progressive strap over his head at Crystal Palace in London last Friday and instantly declared it’s an action he will repeat with bigger titles in the future.

The 22-year-old prospect is adamant the points victory over Carlos Gallego [8(6)-1 and the title win was just an early step along a journey that will see a lot more success.

“I’m over the moon, I got my first belt and a great one too. This is the first of many and I can’t wait to go to the top,” McKenna said after the win.

“This is what I’ve been dreaming of since I started, winning titles, now next I want bigger and better ones. This is just the start of the journey it’s not the end.”

The victory should set ‘The Silencer’ up for big 2022, he could have some interesting defences and according to him, a massive homecoming may be on the cards.

The fighter who fights alongside his brother, Stevie and is trained by his father, Fergal suggested Hennessy Sports and his promoter Mick Hennessy have Irish show plans.

“The support was fantastic they never stopped the whole fight,” he said of his following in London. “A big crowd came over to support me and I really appreciate that. Hopefully I can go back to Ireland next year and fight in front of them all,” he adds before revealing an Irish card that would include Stevie McKenna and Brett McGinty could happen very soon.

“It’s getting very close. You can see the number here tonight imagine what we could do in Ireland. The support has been amazing and I want to thank them all for coming and supporting me. Mick has done three fights for me in three months already. He is a great man that has done a lot for me already and he’ll take me to the top.”

McKenna’s seventh win over Mexican opposition was his second successive eight-round points victory. He admits he would have prefered the knockout and pushed for an early night but was happy to bank the experience the extra rounds provided.

“I always want to get the knockout but you get great experience from eight rounds, two eight rounders in a month that will only help me improve as a fighter,” he adds before stating he is step up willing.

“I’ll fight anyone in the morning. I just want to be world champion so who is in my way I want to get through them and take them out of there. I’m only 22 and I’m already 14-0, I just want to keep improving.”