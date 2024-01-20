Aaron McKenna: I’m the most avoided middleweight in world boxing

Aaron McKenna says he is the most ‘avoided middleweight in the world’ and believes only the best at 160lbs will have the balls to fight him.

The Smithborough native was due to face Linus Udofia on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ world tile fight with Mikaela Mayer in Liverpool this coming Saturday.

However, the Luton fighter pulled out of the bout on fight week, citing illness.

The 24-year-old Irish prospect is skeptical and suggests the 30-year-old former English champion ‘bottled it’ and was particular frustrated because it wasn’t the first time he’d been left without a fight in fight week.

Speaking earlier in the week he said: “It’s very frustrating for me, it’s a regular occurrence for me at this stage. Last year Shakiel Thompson pulled out so close to the fight, he bottled it, and then Liam Williams was offered two fight dates, he went to Mexico instead, and now this one, which is really close to the fight date.”

‘The Silencer’ thinks he has a solution to the problem. With two solid domestic foes withdrawing McKenna believes he has to level up to ensure he gets a fight of note.

“In future, I think I’ll just have to fight people that are at the top level, someone that’s not going to pull out the week of the fight because this is a regular occurrence for me,” he said.

Boxxer managed to secure the fighter, who trains alongside his brother, Stevie, a fight on the world title undercard, and a solid enough bout at that.

The Hennessy Sports promoter fights former Padraig McCrory foe, Mickey Ellison, who comes to the ring in shape as he was training for a fight in Sweden that was canceled last minute due to a problem with paperwork.

McKenna didn’t want to show too much gratitude so close to the fight promising only ‘to take this fella out’.