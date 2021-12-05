Aaron McKenna faces Mexican in TV world youth title fight

Mexican Carlos Gallego [8(6)-1] stands between Aaron McKenna [13(7)-0]and a first professional title.

The Monaghan fighter fights the Mexican for the prestigious career progressing WBC Youth world title in London this coming Friday.

To buckle the strap around his waist the exciting prospect will have to defeat Mexican opposition for the seventh time in his young career after it was revealed he will face Gallego on the Crystal Palace hosted, Channel 5 broadcast Hennessy show.

‘The Silencer,’22, was meant to fight Ghanaian hard-hitter Edem Bika for the strap in Coventry last month only for that fight to fall through on fight week.

Gallego doesn’t appear to be as tricky a prospect on paper but Mexican’s have been coming to the UK and causing upsets of late, something McKenna will be aware of considering how close his team is to that of James Tennysons – who was caught and shocked by Jovanni Straffon not long after Mauricio Lara shocked Josh Warrington.

The 24-year-old’s eight wins have all been in Mexico and all but one has been against an opponent with a losing record. His sole defeat came in his debut and he has shown power by stopping six of the nine fighters he has faced.

It’s on!! December 10th I am coming home with the WBC belt. Follow me on my journey🥊🇮🇪 https://t.co/iNzB6ig3Wj pic.twitter.com/6OQL2PDP9s — Aaron McKenna (@Aaronmckenna99) December 3, 2021

The former Golden Boy’s brother also fights for world youth honours on the card. Stevie ‘The Hitman’ McKenna [10(9)-0]trades leather with fellow KO lover Aziz Quartey [19(18)-5(1)] on the card.

The brothers’ Hennessy stable mate Brett McGinty [4(1)-0] adds further Irish interest to the bill and has had his opponent confirmed. The Ricky Hatton trained fighter shares the ring with Bulgarian Angel Emilov [10(6)-36] over six rounds down at light middleweight.