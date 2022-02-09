‘A Touch of Flambouyance’ – Gary Cully Planning Showstopping ‘Audition’

Gary Cully [13(7)-0] is determined to prove he has the X Factor when he auditions on the big stage next month.

‘The Diva’ will finally step into serious spotlight in Nottingham on March 12, having secured a major fight on the undercard of the massive Michael Conlan versus Leigh Wood WBA ‘regular’ featherweight world title fight.

The Pete Taylor trained lightweight will fight against former world champion Miguel Vazquez [44(15)-10(2)] on the Matchroom promoted DAZN broadcast card.

It’s exactly the kind of opportunity and platform the fancied 25-year-old has been calling for and one he is aware he has to take.

Cully claims there is an ‘audition element’ to the fight, he is aware Eddie Hearn is running the rule over him and admits there is a desire as well as the necessity to make an impression.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the Sarto stylist revealed he is keen to catch the eye of “Not only Eddie but to the huge audience that will be tuning in to DAZN that night.

“It’s a massive card and a huge platform, to make big money and be involved in the biggest fights in boxing you have to be able to sell, people have to want to watch you fight. So yeah very much so there’s an audition element.”

How will he stand out and put his name on fight fans’ lips?

“Excitement, entertainment, and a touch of flamboyance,” he adds with a smile.

“I’ve always believed I’ve got superstar potential in every aspect inside and outside the ring and that’s what I plan to show on March 12th.”

The Pete Taylor trained fighter’s talents within Irish boxing circles are well known – and many a respected judge have backed him for stardom.

However, he did have to wait for his breakthrough opportunity. Despite the fact he was seen as a world champ in waiting in some Irish quarters Cully has had to work his way from the small hall to the big stage.

As a result, he believes has more than earned the big opportunity he now has.

“I’ve been screaming Eddie’s name ever since I turned professional but everyone, when they turn professional, says they’re gonna do this and that, so you have to prove yourself.”

It appears Cully has done just that over the last 24 months.

He made sure the most eagerly anticipated Irish title fight in some time ended in his favour when he stopped Joe Fitzpatrick in sensational fashion, before getting up off the floor to outbox Craig Woodruff later the same year. He then showed he has power to go with a lauded skill set by stopping ‘genuine threats’ Viktor Kotochigov and Viorel Simion.

“I’ve had a couple of big eye-catching performances over the past two years or so and Eddie’s obviously been told about them or seen them and took some notice. Fans and people on social media constantly shouting my name and telling him to get me on Sky and DAZN also helped.

“I’ve always believed it was only a matter of time. I just kept doing what I was doing and I knew the opportunity would come.”