A match with Anthony Joshua, who calls himself “a boxer, not a fighter,” has been scheduled for July, but Joshua may alter his mind

After his victory over Jermaine Franklin earlier this month, Anthony Joshua said that his next bout would not be until December.

There had been talk of a heavyweight tournament backed by Saudi Arabia featuring the winners of Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Although Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has long maintained that in July, he still wants AJ to fight, with Dillian Whyte as the opponent, Joshua has yet to agree to a bout with Whyte.

With his comments to Sky Sports, “I’m a thinker… maybe an overthinker,” Joshua appears to have also left the door open for a bout in July. Since I’ve gone through three instructors in three years, it would be in my best interest to learn and grow under the tutelage of my latest mentor before returning to the ring. Since fighting is the only method for me to test out what he’s teaching me, I made a decision to set a deadline: “I’m not fighting until this day. If my coach changes his mind, though, I believe I can reconsider. It’s not likely that I’ll be fighting until September, but my coach could alter his mind if he likes what he sees in training.

Under Derrick James, Joshua looks to have altered his fighting style, going from an aggressive brawler to a more well-rounded competitor.

You have to consider a person’s qualities while assessing their makeup. Despite his height and range, Joshua insists he will not be a “bruiser.”

If you look at my personality, I’m not the most aggressive, overt kind of person; I’m more of a boxer, so there is a thought process and a method behind the madness. I’ve always worked on improving my boxing IQ, but I know there will come a time when I have to battle (throughout 12 rounds). I knew going into the ring with Jermaine Franklin that he was a counterpuncher—you throw two, he tries to hit you with three—so I adjusted my strategy, continued to rely on my jab, and ultimately prevailed. I can expand upon that, as there may come a time when being a fighter alone isn’t enough to beat a certain foe. A man with multiple strategies in his arsenal, such as the ability to jab, move, and defend, will have a better chance of coming out on top when the going gets tough. Now that I have those rounds under my belt, I can continue my quest to become a complete and well-rounded fighter.

