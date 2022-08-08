A Look at Ireland’s Impressive 2022 International Medal Haul

TEAM NI made sure Ireland’s brilliant 2022 medal run continued with a sensational performance in Birmingham.

The record medal haul mean Team Ireland and Team NI boast 39 medals, if you include the 73rd Strandja Tournament and the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Tournament, on the international stage so far in 2022.

It’s an impressive 26 medals from major international tournaments since the turn of the year. Team Ireland took home a sensational 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze from the European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia.

That medal total was increased in the European Youth Championship to eight as the U18 select won 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke won sensational World Championship gold in Istanbul and Gabriel Dossen and Dylan Eagleson added to the haul at the European Championships.

In the recent Commonwealth‘s Broadhurst, Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh, Jude Gallagher and Dylan Eagleson all won gold, while Carly McNaul took silver and Eireann Nugent took home bronze.

Below are the medals won so far this year:

European U22 Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze

54kg Niamh Fay- GOLD

66kg Kaci Rock -BRONZE

70kg Lisa O’Rourke – GOLD

75kg Aoibhe Carabine – SILVER

54kg Dylan Eagleson – BRONZE

60kg Paul Loonam – BRONZE

92kg Jack Marley – GOLD

European Youth Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze

48kg: Georgia McGovern – BRONZE

48kg: Patsy Joyce – BRONZE

50kg: Katie O’Keefe – BRONZE

63kg: Winnie McDonagh – BRONZE

70kg: Laura Moran SILVER

71kg: Bobbi Flood GOLD

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly GOLD

81+kg: Cliona Darcy GOLD

Women’s World Championships: 2 golds.

63 kg Amy Broadhurst GOLD

70 kg Aoife O’Rourke GOLD

Men’s European Elite Championships

64kg Dylany Eagleson SILVER

75kg Gabriel Dossen GOLD

Commonwealth Games

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC – SILVER

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC– GOLD

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC- GOLD

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC– GOLD

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC– GOLD

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC– BRONZE

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC– GOLD