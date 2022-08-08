A Look at Ireland’s Impressive 2022 International Medal Haul
TEAM NI made sure Ireland’s brilliant 2022 medal run continued with a sensational performance in Birmingham.
The record medal haul mean Team Ireland and Team NI boast 39 medals, if you include the 73rd Strandja Tournament and the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Tournament, on the international stage so far in 2022.
It’s an impressive 26 medals from major international tournaments since the turn of the year. Team Ireland took home a sensational 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze from the European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia.
That medal total was increased in the European Youth Championship to eight as the U18 select won 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke won sensational World Championship gold in Istanbul and Gabriel Dossen and Dylan Eagleson added to the haul at the European Championships.
In the recent Commonwealth‘s Broadhurst, Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh, Jude Gallagher and Dylan Eagleson all won gold, while Carly McNaul took silver and Eireann Nugent took home bronze.
Below are the medals won so far this year:
European U22 Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze
54kg Niamh Fay- GOLD
66kg Kaci Rock -BRONZE
70kg Lisa O’Rourke – GOLD
75kg Aoibhe Carabine – SILVER
54kg Dylan Eagleson – BRONZE
60kg Paul Loonam – BRONZE
92kg Jack Marley – GOLD
European Youth Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze
48kg: Georgia McGovern – BRONZE
48kg: Patsy Joyce – BRONZE
50kg: Katie O’Keefe – BRONZE
63kg: Winnie McDonagh – BRONZE
70kg: Laura Moran SILVER
71kg: Bobbi Flood GOLD
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly GOLD
81+kg: Cliona Darcy GOLD
Women’s World Championships: 2 golds.
63 kg Amy Broadhurst GOLD
70 kg Aoife O’Rourke GOLD
Men’s European Elite Championships
64kg Dylany Eagleson SILVER
75kg Gabriel Dossen GOLD
Commonwealth Games
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC – SILVER
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC– GOLD
57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC- GOLD
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC– GOLD
60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC– GOLD
70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC– BRONZE
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC– GOLD