A Look at Ireland’s Astonishing 2022 International Medal Haul

The Irish European Schools Championship selection added to an impressive 2022 for Irish amateur boxing on the International stage.

29 teens made their Irish debuts at the prestigious tournament in Turkey this week and 14 came home with medals.

Team Ireland won three gold, five silver, and six bronze at the Continental contest.

The medal haul makes it an impressive 40 medals from major international tournaments since the turn of the year. Team Ireland took home a sensational 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze from the European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia.

That medal total was increased in the European Youth Championship to eight as the U18 select won 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke won sensational World Championship gold in Istanbul and Gabriel Dossen and Dylan Eagleson added to the haul at the European Championships.

In the recent Commonwealth‘s Broadhurst, Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh, Jude Gallagher and Dylan Eagleson all won gold, while Carly McNaul took silver and Eireann Nugent took home bronze. While 14 emerging talents claimed medals at the European Schools Championships.

Below are the medals won so far this year:

European U22 Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze

54kg Niamh Fay- GOLD

66kg Kaci Rock -BRONZE

70kg Lisa O’Rourke – GOLD

75kg Aoibhe Carabine – SILVER

54kg Dylan Eagleson – BRONZE

60kg Paul Loonam – BRONZE

92kg Jack Marley – GOLD

European Youth Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze

48kg: Georgia McGovern – BRONZE

48kg: Patsy Joyce – BRONZE

50kg: Katie O’Keefe – BRONZE

63kg: Winnie McDonagh – BRONZE

70kg: Laura Moran SILVER

71kg: Bobbi Flood GOLD

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly GOLD

81+kg: Cliona Darcy GOLD

Women’s World Championships: 2 golds.

63 kg Amy Broadhurst GOLD

70 kg Aoife O’Rourke GOLD

Men’s European Elite Championships

64kg Dylany Eagleson SILVER

75kg Gabriel Dossen GOLD

Commonwealth Games

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC – SILVER

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC– GOLD

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC- GOLD

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC– GOLD

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC– GOLD

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC– BRONZE

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC– GOLD

European Schools Championships

2022 Turkey

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, BRONZE

38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, BRONZE

40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, GOLD

42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BRONZE

44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, SILVER

46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, SILVER

70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, BRONZE

Male

44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, BRONZE

46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, SILVER

48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, GOLD

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, BRONZE

63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, BRONZE

80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC,BRONZE

90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, BRONZE