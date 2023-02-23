‘A load of crap’ – McGivern laughs off Team McGlynn ‘scared’ jibes

James McGivern [5(1)-0] has laughed off suggestions he ran scared from Tony McGylnn [3-0] late last year, pointing out that if he really had concerns he wouldn’t have signed to fight the Dub again.

The Belfast lightweight and the Dubliner were due to fight in an eagerly anticipated clash on the Micheal Conlan – Miguel Marriaga undercard in Belfast last August.

However, the fight was cancelled on weigh-in day, with team McGylnn crying foul and Team McGivern stating the BBBofC pulled the plug over weight and rounds concerns.

Elite Sheer Promotions have looked to cash in on the drama surrounding the Belfast Dublin rivalry by remaking it for a the BUI lightweight Celtic Title on ‘The Return’ card set for the National Stadium and April 1.

And the St Georges graduate says the fact he has agreed to the fight makes a joke of any ‘scared’ talk.

“It’s a load of crap, hence why I’m here again. If I pulled out of the first time why would I be here now,” McGivern tells Irish-boxing.com.

‘The Natural’ was relaxed about the accusations and wanted to play down ‘bad blood’ talk, although he admits there is a bit of bite about the fight that excites him.

The fact the Jason Quigley managed fighter also felt settling the grudge was worth delaying his long-term plans suggests he may feel he has a point to prove.

“When Jason put the fight to me I said I want to fight at super featherweight, he told me Tony wouldn’t make super feather, so I said ‘let’s just do this at lightweight’ because it’s a thing now. It’s a fight that needs to happen. People say bad blood, but that’s all sh*te, there is a bit of tension but not bad blood,” he adds before explaining his super featherweight plans.

“I want to get on the ladder, progress my career and get ranked and I’ve fought at this weight, that weight, and every other weight to accommodate other people because I could never get an opponent at super feather. But this is the last time it’s happening I’ll put this to bed and that will be it and then it’s on to super featherweights.”

“I will win a belt at lightweight and then go down to super feather and ill will have two.”