A load of Boloz – Thomas Carty opponent confirmed

Thomas Carty [2(1)-0] will square off against Michal Boloz [3(2)-3(0)-2] on the big Matchroom card set for Nottingham this weekend.

The heavyweight prospect returns to action on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s WBA ‘regular’ world title showdown with Leigh Wood on Saturday night – and his opponent was confirmed over the weekend.

The Dillian Whyte managed fighter takes on the pole on a Matchroom promoted Dazn broadcast undercard, that also sees Gary Cully and Caoimhin Agyarko in action.

Considering all his fights have played out in Poland it’s hard to gauge how much of a threat Boloz will be. The Pole has a mixed record with two wins three defeats and two draws. The 33-year old has lost every time he has stepped up but has never been stopped and has two knockouts of his own on his record.

Thomas Carty vs Igors Vasiljevs , Heavyweight Contest. 30 October 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Thomas Carty

The fight is just the Pascal Collins trained fighter’s third in the pro ring and is his second on a Matchroom card.

He stopped Igors Vasiljevs last time out and will be looking to catch the eye again this Saturday on a heavily influenced Irish card.