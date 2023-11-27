A Hero’s Hero – Katie Taylor Childhood Inspiration rejoices in historic win

The woman who prised open the door Katie Taylor eventually kicked down was full of praise for her fellow trailblazers’ most recent historic success.

The Bray native secured Chantelle Cameron revenge at the 3Arena on Saturday night and made history in the process.

Defying the bookie’s odds and proving the doubters wrong, the Irish sporting great became an undisputed two-weight world champion thanks to a brilliant display.

According to the fighter who inspired her growing up, Dierdre Gogharty, it’s a win that adds to Taylor’s legendary legacy.

Ireland’s first professional female world champion, who is remembered fondly for her legendary fight with Christy Martin, points out the Olympic gold medal winner continues to prove limits should not be applied to dreams.

“Another brilliant performance,” Gogharty said. “Just when you think, Katie can’t be any more legendary, she tops it again.! She shows the whole world that there are no limits, only the limits we put on ourselves. My heart is soaring!”

Famously, when Taylor was 11 years old she wrote Gogarty a letter asking for her guidance as she expressed her desire to win Olympic gold. She has since achieved that dream and more, continuing to make history and break boundaries.

Gogharty wasn’t present at Saturday’s fight but did come home to surprise Taylor ahead of the first fight with Cameron.

Speaking on that time the 37-year-old said: “I don’t think she gets enough credit for what she actually did for women’s boxing in this country, and for what her and Christy Martin did on that night, it was absolutely incredible.

“That was one of the biggest nights of female boxing ever and just to have another pioneer there for me is so, so special.

“So I’m just absolutely delighted that she’s going to be there and I’m just so grateful for her support throughout the years as well.”

Gogarthy’s own legacy will be celebrated when she is immortalized in bronze as plans are afoot to erect a statue in honour of her and her groundbreaking boxing career.