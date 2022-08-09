A ‘dream come true’ for Eric Donovan

Eric Donovan [15(8)-2(2)] is in dreamland and doesn’t want to lift his head off the pillow.

Things have fallen perfectly into place for the Irish featherweight champion as his ‘dream’ bout will both play out in Ireland and be broadcast free to air by TG4.

It means the stylish southpaw can draw on the support of his loyal following when he challenges Khalil El Hadri [13(7)-1(0)] for the EBU EU featherweight title at the Europa Hotel on September 24- and if he secures continental success he can share it with the masses via the terrestrial tv station.

It’s a stars-alligned moment for the Kildare favourite who has been very vocal about his European ambition.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me,” said the Pascal Collins trained fighter.

“I’m delighted and excited about the prospect of making a dream come true. It means the world to me to have this fight on Irish soil where all of my family, friends and supporters can be there in person to make it an extra special occasion,” he adds before thanking all those who made the fight and the ideal setting possible.

“It takes a team effort to make dreams come true and I can’t the team involved enough; my manager Mark Dunlop, coach Pascal Collins and all the support team and sponsors, who without their help, this would not be possible.”

Donovan topped a TG4 bill previously, winning the Irish title by defeating Stephen McAfee in the National Stadium in March of 2019, he hopes to impress on the platform and win anothrer strap in front of their cameras next month.

“Finally, míle buíochas do TG4, for broadcasting this event and giving the Irish public an opportunity to watch an entertaining night of professional boxing. I had one of my best nights as a fighter when I won the Irish Featherweight Title back in March 2019, live on TG4. I hope we can top that with victory on the 24th of September.”

Manager Mark Dunlop claims ‘Lilywhite Lightning,’ 37, has earned his big night and moment under the spotlight.

“Eric has been a tremendous ambassador to the sport of boxing in Ireland on both the amateur and professional codes during his career that has spanned thirty years and has more than earned his right to be headlining on such a huge global platform as TG4, this is

a real even match up and is sure to have the fans on the edge of their seats.” said show promoter Dunlop.

“TG4 is delighted to partner up with MHD Promotions to bring our viewers this brilliant night of boxing live from Belfast. We are proud to be able to bring Irish professional boxing to fans on a platform that is free-to-air in Ireland and across the world,” added TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha.