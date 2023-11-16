‘A big fight left in me’ – Pajo Hyland comes out of retirement at 40

Patrick Hyland will take the gloves down off the hook and return to the squared circle next year.

Rumour has been circulating that the middle of the three boxing Hyland brothers was planning a return and would come back with an ‘oldest ever Irish champion’ goal.

The first half of the comeback talk has been proved right, as the Jobstown fighter confirmed his one more run at intentions.

Speaking online Hyland said: “2024 I plan on running it back one or two more times if the body holds up. The fire is burning in the belly, I feel I’ve a big fight left in me.”

‘Pajo’ confirmed his retirement at the age of 33 in September of 2016 ending a twelve-year professional career which saw him win the Irish title as well as challenge for World honours.

While he had, at times, a stop-start career, the cheerful Dub racked up a 31(15)-3(2) record during his time in the pros on both sides of the Atlantic and was a hugely popular member of the Irish boxing family.

Across his decade-plus of service, Hyland won the Irish title and gave Javier Fortuna all he could handle before two successive stoppage losses to the extremely talented Gary Russell, in a WBC world title fight, and Leeds world champion Josh Warrington prompted him to call it a day.

It now seems like there is to be one more chapter to the interesting Hyland story as he returns next year.

Details surrounding his comeback remain to be seen but there is talk of a link-up with JB Promotions and a possible Irish title assault. It remains to be seen if at 40, the Tallaght fighter will be granted a licence by the Boxing Union of Ireland.