7 Interesting Facts about Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather, Jr., is a legend in the world of boxing. He was born on the 24th of February 1977. In his professional boxing career, he earned the nicknames “Money” and “Pretty Boy”. Furthermore, he’s an undefeated champion, by winning all his fifty fights during his career. Twenty-seven of those wins were by knockout, and twenty-three were by decision. Love him, or hate him, he’s one of the best boxing professionals of all time. If you want to know some interesting facts about him, read on.

Highest-Paid Athlete

Mayweather is not only famous for his success in the ring but also for the money he made throughout his career. Forbes listed him as the world’s highest-paid athlete several times during his career. He’s also walked away from the industry as the highest-paid boxer of all time. In the 2010-2019 period, he even managed to earn $915 million. He achieved all this alone, without any payment from a team owner or a lucrative sponsorship deal.

Divisions as a boxer

Floyd Mayweather Jr was a born a fighter. His father and uncle showed him the ropes along the years on how to defend himself. As an amateur, he successfully won 84 boxing matches, lost 8, and won 3 Golden Gloves championships in 1993, 1994, and 1996. This won him the “Pretty Face” nickname, as he managed to get little scarring. As mentioned earlier, he has won several numerous professional fights throughout his career in 5 different divisions.

Betting man

Apart from being an incredibly successful boxer, Mayweather is also an enthusiastic betting man. His passion for gambling is no secret to anyone, and he's been actively engaged in sports betting for a long time, which he showed on social media several times. Mayweather is mostly known to bet on big sporting events, and legal sports in Las Vegas. Since Mayweather predominantly resides in Las Vegas, he must have paid a few visits to the city's most famous casinos.

An accomplished fighter

Mayweather’s reputation as a boxer is accompanied by his success. Sports authorities highly rated him from the beginning of his career. Additionally, in the last years, many sports media houses ranked him as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. By winning all his 50 professional boxing matches, there’s no doubt that Mayweather is one of the greatest boxing fighters of all time.

Last defeated in 1996

The last time Mayweather last tasted defeat came 26 years ago at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Many fans and authorities think that the result was dubious as his performance was above the Olympics criteria. At the end of the match, the referee assumed Mayweather won the match and raised his hand. Much to everyone’s surprise, the three judges scored it 10-9 in favour of Bulgaria’s Serafim Todorov. In the end, it was the contender who won the silver medal, and Mayweather had to settle for bronze. This loss was the turning point of Mayweather’s career as he decided to go Pro. Hereinafter, he went on to his 50 for 50 winning streak.

Known to be A loud-mouth

Even though many fans and authorities consider him one of the greatest boxers of all time, his personality leaves many divided. However, love him or hate him, people will always talk about him. Ultimately, even his haters used to pay to watch him fight, because he was such a great boxer. His loud-mouth persona made many dislike him and want him to lose his fights. However, this is where Mayweather will always have the upper hand as he is undefeated.

He has ties with the WWE

The boxing ring is not the only place where he puts up a show. The WWE always looked for opportunities to feature pro athletes to put on a show. In fact, they used Mayweather in a cameo back in 2008. This is where he made an appearance in WWE’s ‘No Way Out’ pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. That day he jumped over a security barricade and went on to rescuing Ray Mysterio Jr. Mayweather’s rescue cost the Big Show a broken nose. The next night, he challenged the renowned boxer to a one-on-one No Disqualification match. Mayweather defeated the Big Show in the revenge match with a knockout, putting on a show to the show’s spectators.

Conclusion

Mayweather is considered by many to be the boxing GOAT. Whether you like his style or not, his accomplishments in the ring cannot be denied. With fifty professional fights, and zero defeats, Mayweather’s career is near perfection. Some might argue he doesn’t deserve his fame due to his poor attitude. However, Mayweather is more than just a boxer, he is an entrepreneur that many athletes are trying to emulate.