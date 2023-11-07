7 Exciting Benefits of the Australian Education Hub’s Collaboration with Manny Pacquiao

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao has partnered with Australian education provider Times Education Group. The Group, which operates six institutions offering higher education, vocational training, and ELICOS (English language courses offered to international students), has appointed Pacquiao as a brand ambassador. This blog examines how Australia’s educational center will profit from this partnership.

An Unlikely Match

The organization and Pacquiao’s collaboration is significant because it represents the transformational potential of education. Education is more than just imparting knowledge. It gives us the tools to meet the difficulties of a world that is always changing.

It is noteworthy that Pacquiao holds a master’s degree in public education as well. The collaboration also follows Times Education Group’s announcement of several new course offerings as part of its 2024 “world expansion” ambition. Numerous people worldwide find inspiration in Pacquaio’s narrative, which demonstrates how education is the equalizer that cuts through social and economic divides.

Benefits of the Pacquaio’s Collaboration

Here are seven benefits Pacquaio’s collaboration with the Australian Education Hub will bring.

Awareness

Paquaio is popular within and outside the boxing world in Asia. His endorsement could attract many Asians to the organization’s brand. The likelihood is that more Asians will be swayed to consider studying in Australia, thereby boosting the Australian economy.

Scholarships

Part of the announcement of the collaboration was the provision of lifelong scholarships to aspiring students. This has the benefit of increasing access to education for students who ordinarily may be unable to pay themselves. It aligns with the Times Education Group’s core values.

Expanded Curriculum

Times Education Group offers a broad range of courses, no doubt. Nevertheless, an endorsement from a personality such as Pacquaio can fuel the introduction of specialized courses in the areas of sports. This attracts students who want to study something other than traditional STEM or Liberal Arts.

Australian Education

The influx of more Asian students would also mean that Australian schools have a larger pool of potential students to admit. More admissions means more revenue. Further, these students in Australian institutions will contribute to research areas, adding to Australia’s scholarly reputation.

Business Opportunities

Australian businesses would also benefit from an increase in international students’ presence. They would need housing, healthcare, etc. Australian businesses would thus use it to grow their service offerings and customer base.

Cultural Exchange

Pacquaio’s endorsement can promote cultural exchange between Asia and Australia. This can be student exchange, joint research projects, etc. All these would further strengthen the ties between the two continents.

Inspiration

Pacquaio is a success story. His life, from poverty to world boxing champion, can inspire others to pursue their dreams. With perseverance, anything is possible, both in the ring and classroom.

A Win-Win Collaboration

This partnership is a win-win for all parties. For Australia, it will attract brilliant students to their educational institutions and boost jobs in related industries. For Pacquaio, it is an opportunity to influence young minds on the importance of education. Education is the key to a brighter future – for both Australians and Asians.

