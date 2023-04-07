53rd Time’s a Charm – Cathal Crowley plans major statement

Cathal Crowley [1(1)-0] believes he could become the first man to stop Mr. Durable Seamus Devlin [1(0)-51(0)-1].

The Cork light heavyweight takes on the Celtic Cobra on the big Ring King-promoted, SETU Arena-hosted ‘Homecoming’ card on Saturday night.

It’s a routine second fight for the Celtic Warrior Gym puncher against a fighter who has just over 50 defeats on his slate.

However, Devlin does provide a small window of opportunity to impress and make a statement. The extremely busy away corner fighter has NEVER been stopped and has gone the distance with some of the best prospects Ireland and the UK has to offer.

As a result, an inside-the-distance Crowley win would raid eyebrows.

“He’s a durable guy, never been stopped before. I’m gonna fight my fight put my boxing skills on display and if I fight to my best then the knockout will 100% come,” Crowly tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m expecting him to try and use the ring and move around, grab and hold when he can but I’m ready for it and it’ll be my ring on the night.”

The fight is the Rebel County fighter’s second pro outing having debuted at the National Stadium last year.

The 21-year-old is delighted to be out again and claims he will take a more relaxed approach to proceedings this time around.

“I’ve been in the gym since my last fight so I’m buzzing to go again. It’s a big plus fighting so close to home. There’ll definitely be a big crowd from Cork coming up to support. I can’t wait to put on a show for them.” he adds before commenting on what learnings he’ll take from his last fight into this.

“Just to be more relaxed inside the ring and not rush my work. Looking back at my debut if I was more relaxed and laid off a bit I could’ve got the stoppage earlier. I was smothering my work.”

The Paschal Collins-trained fighter, who has two Irish underage amateur titles on his mantlepiece, is the latest addition an extremely exciting super middleweight and light heavyweight domestic scene.

They are divisions with titles already in play and with emerging talents eager to fight each other.

“It’s an exciting time to be a super middle or light heavyweight in Ireland,” he pointed out before preaching patience.

“I’m still probably at least two fights away from being in the mix because I’m still on the four-rounder stage of my career – but I’m definitely looking forward to putting myself in the mix in the near future.”

Crowley hasn’t just been an exciting in-ring addition, he has proven social media and marketing capabilities too, not least via his Tommy Fury spat, which has led to more Spike O’Sullivan comparisons. Crowley reveals his stablemate has been somewhat of a sounding board, although he does hint he may look for advice elsewhere as O’Sullivan would never look to reign him in.

“I find [the comparisons] funny to be fair and with the social media stuff I do my own thing but I definitely bounce ideas off him when we’re in the gym. Although I might have to stop because no idea is a bad idea to him.”