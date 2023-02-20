5 wins for Team Ireland on the opening day of STRANDJA.
Team Ireland recorded 5 wins on the opening day of the 74th STRANDJA Tournament, being hosted and organised by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.
A record 450 boxers from over 20 nations are contesting the tournament.
54kg Elite and European U22 champion, Niamh Fay, opened proceedings in Ring B’s afternoon session, against Uzbekistan, and she came away with a 5-0 win. In bout 7, 54kg Elite silver medallist Jennifer Lehane took on Germany and did likewise, with a UD.
Tokyo Olympics 71kg Bronze medallist, Aidan Walsh also met German opposition, in Bout 3 of Ring A’s afternoon session. He was the 5-0 victory. 8 bouts later, light middleweight Elite Champ Dean Walsh came away with the same decision against an EUBC contestant.
In the evening session in Ring A, Commonwealth Games silver medallist, 50kg Carly McNaul, put in a battling performance against France, but came out the wrong side of a unanimous decision. In the following bout, 50kg European silver medalist, Caitlin Fryers met an Algeria boxer – she lost out on the narrowest of split margins. 66kg Elite champion Grainne Walsh took on Poland in Bout 9, in a tough and testy bout that went the 5-0 way of her opponent, while while in Bout 14, World, European and Commonwealth Games champ and contesting at 66kg, Amy Broadhurst faced India – she came away with a split win. In Ring B, 57kg Elite silver medalist, Kelsey Leonard made her international debut, boxing against USA – the UD went to her opponent.
Day Two
5 Team Ireland boxers are in action on Day Two – 54kg Dylan Eagleson faces Uzbekistan tomorrow, and also in the ring on the 21st is 57kg Jude Gallagher, against Kazakstan. 63.5kg Dean Clancy opens his account on Tuesday against a home boxer – 80kg Kelyn Cassidy is first in the ring on the same day, and faces Algeria, while Jack Marley will contest against Ecuador.
75kg Aoibhe Carabine makes her tournament debut on Wednesday, against Greece. while 57kg Adam Hession has received a bye to the second round of prelims in the weight. He boxes on Wednesday, against Turkey.
Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.
The tournament is being live-streamed by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel. Links, per ring, are issued daily before boxing begins.
Team Ireland
Men
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC
Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
Women
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC
54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC
63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
Team Lead: Zauri Antia
Head Coach: John Conlan
Coaches:
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke
Lynne McEnery
Physio: Rob Tuomey
R&J: Paul McMahon