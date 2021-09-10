5 Star Channel 5 peformance from Aaron McKenna

Aaron Mckenna (12(7)-0) continued his climb up the ladder with his twelfth professional win in Coventry tonight.

The younger brother of Stephen McKenna who co-headlines the card tonight registered a points win against brave opposition in his first fight this year..

The 6’1,160 lb fighter impressed, relentless from the start and not letting his Croatian Ivica Gogosevic opponent have a minutes rest. Some beautiful bodywork from the opening bell threatened to secure him a stoppage win but ultimately the fight went to the cards.

The links to the Wildcard Gym and Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach are evident with some fainting and jab work pushing Gogosevic back throughout the fight.

Gogosevic took punishment throughout the fight but refused to go down up until the final seconds when McKenna dropped the veteran fighter twice in the last twenty seconds of the last round. However, he twice rose to his feet to see the final bell.

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING SKYDOME ARENA, COVENTRY PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG WELTERWEIGHT CONTEST AARON McKENNA v IVICA GOGOSEVIC

The bout was only McKenna’s second fight in the UK and his first in 2021, not fighting since December of 2020, but no signs of ring rust were shown with the Golden Boy fighter looking fluid and powerful. The referee’s scorecard read 60-52 at the end of the bout and McKenna moves on to hopefully a more competitive bout.

Speaking before the fight McKenna said, “I’m just raring to go and I can’t wait to get back in the ring again and fight. I don’t like to hang about and I want to get my business done quickly so it could end early once the big punches start landing. It’s fantastic to fight on the same card with Stevie again and we both bring the same brand of entertainment when we fight: KO’s.”

Promoter Mick Hennessy added, “It’s fantastic to welcome such an exciting talent like Aaron back on my show again and I’m really looking forward to seeing him back in action. Like his brother Stevie he’s an awesome prospect and the two of them together will bring dynamite tonight in Coventry.”

And dynamite he did bring, a fantastic performance from the youngest of the two exciting prospects.

Aaron McKenna