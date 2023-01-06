5 major boxing fights coming in 2023

2023 is set to be an exciting year for boxing fans. In the heavyweight division, there are several highly anticipated bouts, while further down the weight classes, the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin, Vasyl Lomachenko and more are primed for a series of matches against some of the top contenders in their divisions. All these fights and more make 2023 a year likely to be remembered by boxing fans.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

The much-anticipated fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the unified heavyweight crown will take place in 2023. Both fighters are undefeated heavyweight champions, with a combined record of 57 wins and 0 defeats. Tyson Fury has held multiple heavyweight championships since 2015 and has been praised for his boxing skills and unorthodox approach to the sport. He has been ranked as one of the world’s best boxers in recent years and is coming off an impressive performance against Deontay Wilder last year.

Oleksandr Usyk is a Ukrainian former Olympic champion who made his professional debut in 2013. He has since become one of the most successful cruiserweight boxers in history and made his heavyweight debut in 2019. Usyk is known for his speed, agility and technical skill as well as his mental strength, which has seen him defeat the former champion, Anthony Joshua, twice in recent years.

The bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will be a unification match for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine world heavyweight titles. It is set to be one of the most anticipated fights of 2023, with sports betting markets already red-hot as punters pick sides over who will come out on top.

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr.

The much-anticipated welterweight fight between Spence and Crawford has been discussed for years, leading some to compare it to the Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao saga. However, unlike Mayweather and Pacquiao, Spence and Crawford have not engaged in career-defining fights while they wait for their bout to materialize. Both fighters are now considering moving up in weight class as it appears the fight may never happen at welterweight, the division where they are most successful. This year marks the last realistic opportunity for the fight to take place at welterweight.

Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev

In January this year, Beterbiev will defend his light-heavyweight titles against Anthony Yarde. However, the highly anticipated unification bout between Beterbiev and WBA champion Bivol later in 2023 is the fight that many fans are eagerly waiting for. Both fighters are undefeated, with Beterbiev known for his punching power and Bivol renowned for his boxing skills. Despite the conflict between the countries they once represented, the fight has the potential to be a classic that will determine the true light-heavyweight champion. Stay up to date with all the latest boxing news, as we all know that in boxing nothing is ever certain and dates and opponents can often change at short notice.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

A match between Haney and Lomachenko would be a battle for lightweight supremacy, with Haney currently holding the title that Lomachenko once pursued against Teófimo López. Lomachenko, a Ukrainian fighter who spent much of last year helping in the fight against Russia, is considered one of the best boxers of the past decade. Haney, on the other hand, has gained popularity with consecutive wins over George Kambosos Jr in Australia. A fight between the two would give Lomachenko a chance to regain his status as undisputed lightweight champion and allow Haney to prove he is a future pound-for-pound superstar by defeating one of the greats of the era. It would be a classic match.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano II

Katie Taylor, also known as the Bray Bomber, is preparing for a potentially huge year of boxing that may include a major fight night at Croke Park, which will see her once again going toe to toe with Amanda Serrano. Taylor had a successful 2022, defending her undisputed world champion title with impressive victories over Serrano and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, both of which made headline news in boxing publications not only in Ireland but across the world. In April, Taylor faced Serrano at Madison Square Garden in a classic bout that Taylor won by split decision, making history in the process. Taylor ended the year with a dominant win over Carabajal, and rumours of a 2023 rematch against Serrano at Croke Park have been circulating. As Taylor looks to build on an already legendary career, she has returned to the gym and is focusing on training ahead of a potential bout in April.

Beyond these high-profile fights, there is also a host of regional and international tournaments taking place throughout the year that promise to showcase some of the best talents in the sport. With so much action packed into one year, 2023 promises to be an unforgettable year for boxing aficionados everywhere.