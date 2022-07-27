5/6 – JP Hale’s Secret Door Wishlist

JP Hale ticks box number five on a goals list he wrote on the back of his dad’s door during lockdown when he trades leather in Birmingham this week.

Star Boxing Club’s star pupil represents Team NI at 63.5kg at the upcoming Commonwealth Games and in doing so reaches a target he set himself a number of years ago.

Hale graffitied on his father’s door writing six things he wanted to achieve in boxing during lockdown and it’s proved one of the keys to his recent success.

The Belfast fighter has won National Elite honours and represented Ireland at the World and European Championships already this year, he fights in the Commonwealth’s this week, meaning all that is left is Paris Olympic 2024 qualification before his father can paint his door.

“I wrote down six things in lockdown a few years ago on the back of my dad’s door. It’s a list of what I want to achieve in boxing and going to the Commonwealth Games will tick box five,” he explains to Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve been manifesting this for so long, every time I look at that door it gets me more motivated to complete all the goals.”

Going to Birmingham to compete at the Games does tick a box but it isn’t just a box-ticking exercise for the 21-year-old.

The 21-year-old travels in search of precious metal in the form of a medal.

“My aim is to fight the best and be the best I can and win the gold of course,” he adds.

“A Commonwealth medal has always been a big goal for me. Lots of people will be watching and I’d love to bring the medal back home.”

Hale goes into the tournament having gained serious international experience after representing Ireland at the European and World Championships.

Confident following some strong performances in camp and competition, the Belfast brawler notes how “things are going great haven’t stopped training putting 100% in every session.”

“Going to the Worlds and Europeans has given me so much experience, these big tournaments I’ve always learned from them and keep getting better,” he adds before declaring he will more comfortable at a bigger weight.

“I’ll be a better boxer and stronger now I’ve gone up a weight class.”