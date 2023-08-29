39 Fighters Join High Performance ‘Super Camp’

The IABA’s High-Performance Unit has begun a Super Camp with Team Ukraine at Sport Institute, Ireland.

This is the first time in 7 years that the HPU has hosted a camp of this scale and scope. 39 High-Performance athletes will participate, in three teams, alongside Ukraine’s national Olympic weight team. This is the largest cohort of Irish Elite athletes to attend a home High-Performance training camp on the Sport Ireland campus.

The camp is multi-faceted and will focus on boxer performance, boxer development, staff development, and logistics. All athletes will receive specialist S&C, physiology, physiotherapy, nutrition and medical support throughout the camp.

This is a key preparation event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This camp is possible through significant financial support from Sport Ireland, services support from Sport Institute Ireland, and additional supports from the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

The camp runs until September 11th.

The teams are: