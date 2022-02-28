24 Hour Delay – Floods force Dennis Hogan eliminator postponement

Dennis Hogan [29(7)-4(2)-1] will have to wait an extra 24 hours before sharing the ring with Wade Ryan.

‘The Hurricane’ was set to fight the Australian in an IBO light middleweight world title eliminator at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday night.

However after the venue was flooded, amid the wild weather that has hit Queensland and northern NSW, the card topped by the debut of the latest Tszyu off the production line, Nikita has been moved and moved back.

The bill will now unfold on Thursday night [Australian time] and No Limit will announce a new venue at tomorrow’s rescheduled press conference.

“We’ve had the convention centre let us know that they’re shut for the week, so now we’ve got six hours to find a venue,” No Limit’s Matt Rose said.

“The event has definitely been pushed back 24 hours to Thursday. We’ve got fighters there that have trained for 12 weeks for some of the biggest fights of their career, Wade Ryan and Dennis Hogan, the debut of Nikita Tszyu, we’ve got Liam Wilson who’s absolutely primed and ready for redemption,” Rose added.

“These guys have done a lot so we’ll do all we can to ensure we try to make the fights happen somewhere.”