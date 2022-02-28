Headline News News Pro News 

24 Hour Delay – Floods force Dennis Hogan eliminator postponement

Jonny Stapleton

Dennis Hogan [29(7)-4(2)-1] will have to wait an extra 24 hours before sharing the ring with Wade Ryan.

‘The Hurricane’ was set to fight the Australian in an IBO light middleweight world title eliminator at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday night.

However after the venue was flooded, amid the wild weather that has hit Queensland and northern NSW, the card topped by the debut of the latest Tszyu off the production line, Nikita has been moved and moved back.

The bill will now unfold on Thursday night [Australian time] and No Limit will announce a new venue at tomorrow’s rescheduled press conference.

“We’ve had the convention centre let us know that they’re shut for the week, so now we’ve got six hours to find a venue,” No Limit’s Matt Rose said.

“The event has definitely been pushed back 24 hours to Thursday. We’ve got fighters there that have trained for 12 weeks for some of the biggest fights of their career, Wade Ryan and Dennis Hogan, the debut of Nikita Tszyu, we’ve got Liam Wilson who’s absolutely primed and ready for redemption,” Rose added.

“These guys have done a lot so we’ll do all we can to ensure we try to make the fights happen somewhere.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Gearoid Clancy ready to grab rematch revenge following Irish title disappointment

Joe O'Neill

James McGivern handed Golden opportunity

Jonny Stapleton

Walsh shocked by Myers EU Championship exit

irishboxing