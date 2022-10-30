‘2023 We Dance Again’ – Amanda Serrano gives Croke Park hopes a boost

Amanda Serrano told Katie Taylor she wants to ‘dance again’.

The Irish Icon’s rival in the Madison Square Garden hosted ‘greatest women’s fight of all time’ says she wants a rematch in 2023.

Trailblazing Taylor’s team had hoped to re-run the classic this year and had Croke Park booked for September with a huge repeat in mind.

However, the New York based Puerto Rican’s immediate plans were elsewhere, as she revealed she wanted to unify at featherweight.

Taylor’s immediate team still tried to go ahead with Croke Park and names like Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm were discussed – but ultimately Eddie Hearn wanted to be sure of a sellout – and was content enough to wait until the Jake Paul advised Serano was ready in 2023.

As a result, the Irish sporting legend fought Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley this weekend instead, although, after an impressive win, Hearn said he was bringing Taylor back to Ireland regardless of opponent.

The Matchroom promoter did admit he’d prefer Taylor’s recent rival to man the away corner but said a homecoming wasn’t Serrano dependent. The English promoter did refrain from mentioning Croke Park, which some read as him suggesting he would consider a smaller venue if he couldn’t tempt the seven-weight world champion to Dublin.

However, it seems Serrano wants in and is open to a career-high payday and a slot on another historic card.

After Taylor’s win she tweeted:

Congratulations @KatieTaylor 2023 We Dance AGAIN!🙏😉 — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) October 29, 2022

Speaking in the ring after Taylor’s 16th world title fight the promoter said: “She deserves it more than anyone, she’s boxed all over the world, the Irish fans are incredible they’ve travelled everywhere, Madison Square Garden, Wembley, everywhere we’ve been. It’s time to give Ireland a sporting event they will never forget and that’s the return of their hero Katie Taylor.”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom