2021 Irish Elite Senior Championships – FULL DRAW
The draw for the 2021 Elite Championships have been made and we are now just a few days away from domestic Irish amateur boxing resuming.
The National Stadium in Dublin will host three weekends of action featuring much of Ireland’s brightest talents.
Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington is among a handful of late withdrawals but there are still countless intriguing match-ups and fascinating talking points as amateur boxing adjusts to the expanded weight classes recently introduced by AIBA.
The tournament also, it seems, will factor into the selection of the Irish team for the 2021 World Championships later this year with the IABA confirming that they have received a special dispensation which allows them to delay their naming of the team until after the Elites conclude.
The draw for this year’s tournament in full can be found below.
2021 Irish Elite Senior Championships
Friday September 17th (Evening)
Preliminaries
M57 Jake McMahon v Conor Kerr
M57 Conor Lenehan v Jordan Smith
Quarter-Finals
M60 Dominic Bradley v Paul Alexandru
M60 Thomas McCann v Teo Alin
M71 Emeka Onwuka v Luke Maguire
M80 David Bicevis v Keelan Cassidy
M92+ Samuel Ilesanni v Dee Sullivan
W48 Carol Coughlan v Courtney Daly
W54 Clodagh McComiskey v Sara Hagighat-Joo
Saturday 18th September (Afternoon)
Quarter-Finals
M63.5 Jordan Moore v Jon McConnell
M63.5 Jamie Long v Brandon McCarthy
M63.5 Nathon Richmond v Darryl Clarke
M63.5 Jack McGivern v Robbie Gould
M67 Wayne Kelly v Eoghan Quinn
M67 Evan Fitzgerald v Damien Craven
M67 Michael Avetisian v Kenneth Doyle
M67 Eugene McKeever v Barry O’Connor
M86 Kane Tucker v Darren O’Neill
Semi-Finals
W50 Nycole Hayes v Nicole Clyde
Saturday September 18th
Quarter-Finals (Evening)
M57 Paddy Adamus v Jude Gallagher
M57 Kurt Walker v Adam Hession
M57 Bailey Marshall v Sean Purcell
M57 Winner v Winner
M92+ Patrick Rodgers v Jack Divine
M92+ Gytis Lisinskas v Thomas Maughan
M92+ Kenny Okungbowa v Martin Keenan
M92+ Phil Brophy v Winner
Friday September 24th
Semi-Finals
M51 Michael Stokes v Paddy McShane
M54 Jake Rapple v Nathan Corrigan
M57 Winner v Winner
M57 Winner v Winner
M60 JP Hale v Michael Stephens
M60 Winner v Winner
M75 Gabriel Dossen v Daniel O’Sullivan
W48 Chloe Fleck v Shannon Sweeney
W48 Ciara Walsh v Winner
W54 Niamh Fay v Kirsten Cresham
W54 Emma Flannery v Winner
Saturday September 25th
Semi-Finals
M63.5 Winner v Winner
M63.5 Winner v Winner
M67 Winner v Winner
M67 Winner v Winner
M71 Kieran Molloy v Jack Brady
M71 Aidan Walsh v Winner
M80 Tommy Hyde v John Joe Nevin
M80 Stewart Edwards v Winner
M86 James Redmond v Faolain Rahill
M86 Ighosa Igharo v Winner
M92 Marcin Skalski v Kirill Afanasev
M92+ Winner v Winner
M92+ Winner v Winner
W57 Jennifer Lehane v Zara Breslin
W57 Kellie McLoughlin v Michaela Walsh
W66 Renee Roach v Keisha Attewell
W66 Grainne Walsh v Kaci Rock
W70 Lisa O’Rourke v Evelyn Igharo
Saturday October 2nd
Finals
M48 Ricky Nesbitt v Caomhin Logue
M51 Paudraig Downey v Winner
M54 Brendan Irvine v Winner
M57 Winner v Winner
M60 Winner v Winner
M63.5 Winner v Winner
M67 Winner v Winner
M71 Winner v Winner
M75 Sean Donaghy v Winner
M80 Winner v Winner
W48 Winner v Winner
W50 Caitlin Fryers v Winner
W52 Niamh Early v Daina Moorehouse
M86 Winner v Winner
M92 Winner v Winner
M92+ Winner v Winner
W54 Winner v Winner
W57 Winner v Winner
W60 Amy Broadhurst W/O
W63 Eve Woods v Gillian Duffy
W66 Winner v Winner
W70 Christina Desmond v Winner
W75 Aoife O’Rourke W/O
W81 Nell Fox v Bethany Doocey
W81+ No Entries