2021 Irish Elite Senior Championships – FULL DRAW

The draw for the 2021 Elite Championships have been made and we are now just a few days away from domestic Irish amateur boxing resuming.

The National Stadium in Dublin will host three weekends of action featuring much of Ireland’s brightest talents.

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington is among a handful of late withdrawals but there are still countless intriguing match-ups and fascinating talking points as amateur boxing adjusts to the expanded weight classes recently introduced by AIBA.

The tournament also, it seems, will factor into the selection of the Irish team for the 2021 World Championships later this year with the IABA confirming that they have received a special dispensation which allows them to delay their naming of the team until after the Elites conclude.

The draw for this year’s tournament in full can be found below.

2021 Irish Elite Senior Championships

Friday September 17th (Evening)

Preliminaries

M57 Jake McMahon v Conor Kerr

M57 Conor Lenehan v Jordan Smith

Quarter-Finals

M60 Dominic Bradley v Paul Alexandru

M60 Thomas McCann v Teo Alin

M71 Emeka Onwuka v Luke Maguire

M80 David Bicevis v Keelan Cassidy

M92+ Samuel Ilesanni v Dee Sullivan

W48 Carol Coughlan v Courtney Daly

W54 Clodagh McComiskey v Sara Hagighat-Joo

Saturday 18th September (Afternoon)

Quarter-Finals

M63.5 Jordan Moore v Jon McConnell

M63.5 Jamie Long v Brandon McCarthy

M63.5 Nathon Richmond v Darryl Clarke

M63.5 Jack McGivern v Robbie Gould

M67 Wayne Kelly v Eoghan Quinn

M67 Evan Fitzgerald v Damien Craven

M67 Michael Avetisian v Kenneth Doyle

M67 Eugene McKeever v Barry O’Connor

M86 Kane Tucker v Darren O’Neill

Semi-Finals

W50 Nycole Hayes v Nicole Clyde

Saturday September 18th

Quarter-Finals (Evening)

M57 Paddy Adamus v Jude Gallagher

M57 Kurt Walker v Adam Hession

M57 Bailey Marshall v Sean Purcell

M57 Winner v Winner

M92+ Patrick Rodgers v Jack Divine

M92+ Gytis Lisinskas v Thomas Maughan

M92+ Kenny Okungbowa v Martin Keenan

M92+ Phil Brophy v Winner

Friday September 24th

Semi-Finals

M51 Michael Stokes v Paddy McShane

M54 Jake Rapple v Nathan Corrigan

M57 Winner v Winner

M57 Winner v Winner

M60 JP Hale v Michael Stephens

M60 Winner v Winner

M75 Gabriel Dossen v Daniel O’Sullivan

W48 Chloe Fleck v Shannon Sweeney

W48 Ciara Walsh v Winner

W54 Niamh Fay v Kirsten Cresham

W54 Emma Flannery v Winner

Saturday September 25th

Semi-Finals

M63.5 Winner v Winner

M63.5 Winner v Winner

M67 Winner v Winner

M67 Winner v Winner

M71 Kieran Molloy v Jack Brady

M71 Aidan Walsh v Winner

M80 Tommy Hyde v John Joe Nevin

M80 Stewart Edwards v Winner

M86 James Redmond v Faolain Rahill

M86 Ighosa Igharo v Winner

M92 Marcin Skalski v Kirill Afanasev

M92+ Winner v Winner

M92+ Winner v Winner

W57 Jennifer Lehane v Zara Breslin

W57 Kellie McLoughlin v Michaela Walsh

W66 Renee Roach v Keisha Attewell

W66 Grainne Walsh v Kaci Rock

W70 Lisa O’Rourke v Evelyn Igharo

Saturday October 2nd

Finals

M48 Ricky Nesbitt v Caomhin Logue

M51 Paudraig Downey v Winner

M54 Brendan Irvine v Winner

M57 Winner v Winner

M60 Winner v Winner

M63.5 Winner v Winner

M67 Winner v Winner

M71 Winner v Winner

M75 Sean Donaghy v Winner

M80 Winner v Winner

W48 Winner v Winner

W50 Caitlin Fryers v Winner

W52 Niamh Early v Daina Moorehouse

M86 Winner v Winner

M92 Winner v Winner

M92+ Winner v Winner

W54 Winner v Winner

W57 Winner v Winner

W60 Amy Broadhurst W/O

W63 Eve Woods v Gillian Duffy

W66 Winner v Winner

W70 Christina Desmond v Winner

W75 Aoife O’Rourke W/O

W81 Nell Fox v Bethany Doocey

W81+ No Entries