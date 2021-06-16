2021 European U22 Championships – DRAW

The draw has taken place in Italy for the European Under22 Championships.

Action gloves off in Roseto degli Abruzzi tomorrow and the ten Irish fighters have been given an indication of who they will face.

Kieran Molloy, Gabriel Dossen, Kane Tucker, and Jack Marley all found themselves seeded for the continental tournament.

This year’s edition of the tournament is the biggest yet, with 41 nations competing and 300 boxers in action across the 20 weight categories.

Dates and times for these fights will be confirmed shortly.

* a revision to the draw saw Ellie Mai Gartland’s Last 16 bout with Hungarian Aliza Doka changed to a quarter-final with England’s Gemma Richardson.

51kg – Last 16 – Niamh Earley v Romane Moulai (France) 60kg –

52kg – Round of 32 – Sean Mari v Hamza Mehmood (England)

56kg – Last 16 – Adam Hession v Gabor Virban (Hungary)

60kg – Quarter Final – Ellie Mai Gartland v Gemma Richardson (England)

64kg – Round of 32 – Dean Clancy v Petr Novak (Czechia)

69kg – Round of 32 – Kieran Molloy v Daniel Krotter (Germany)

75kg – Last 16 – Gabriel Dossen v Andrei Vreme (Moldova) OR Moreno Fendero (France)

81kg – Last 16 – Kane Tucker v Raphael Monny (France)

91kg – Last 16 – Jack Marley v Artyom Yordanyan (Georgia)

+91kg – Last 16 – Gytis Lisinskas v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)