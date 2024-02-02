Brandon McCarthy could be the first go.

The Kilkenny star is said to be on the verge of confirming a move into the pro ranks and looks set to be the first High-Performance amateur of this Olympic cycle to ditch the vest.

McCarthy, a 16-time Irish champion, seemed to start 2023 as Team Ireland’s light welterweight #1 the path to Paris was blocked when Dean Clancy qualified for the 2024 Games last Summer.

There was rumour the St Michaels Athy boxer would explore options at other weights but injury ruled him out of the most recent National Elite Championships and it seems he is set to launch a professional career.

The noise around a potential move increased when McCarthy confirmed he was relocating to California to train.

“16 years ago when I started boxing I’d do my morning runs up through a small village of 500 people where I’m from in Kilkenny, 16 years later I’m now doing my runs and training in Los Angeles, California on the other side of the world,” he posted online.

“I’m always grateful to be in this position and grateful for everyone who has helped get me to where I am but finally seeing those lonely years of hard work paying off and it’s only the start, thanks for the continued support from everyone back home.”

There has been no confirmation as to what may be next but Irish-boxing.com understands some professional details will be dropping soon.