14 More Medals – Eindhoven Box Cup Success

Jonny Stapleton

An Irish selected collected 14 medals during a busy weekend at the Eindhoven Box Cup.

The fifth edition of the Eindhoven Box Cup, which played out under the supervision of the Dutch Boxing Association and IBA from Friday 3 June until Monday 6 June 2022, was a successful one for the Irish fighters that traveled.

A strong team picked up 14 medals six of which were gold, three silver and five bronze as well as the Best Team of the Tournament award.

World Championship fighter Carly McNaul continued her fine start to 2022 by collecting gold, while Paul Loonam came home with a medal of the same colour after defeating a World Military champion in his final.

Jude Gallagher also secured a top podium finish as did Zara Breslin, Eireann Nugent and Christopher O’Reilly.

The tournament also hosted Dee Sullivan’s first amateur fight since he reverted back from the pros, while former Irish title challenger Steve Collins Jr fought what appears to be his first pro fight.

Gold
Carly McNaul
Jude Gallagher
Paul Loonam
Zara Breslin
Eireann Nugent
Christopher O’Reilly

Silver
Steve Collins Jr
Rhys Owens
Nicole Meli

Bronze
John Boyd
Dee Sullivan
Damien Creavin
Jake Tucker
Anthony Malanaphy

