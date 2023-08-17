FOUR Wins for Team Ireland on Euro School Championship’s Opening Day

Four Team Ireland boxers recorded wins on the opening day of the European Schools Championships.

There were eight Irish boxers in action across the opening day with the Comghnall Guerrine , Ruth Dossen, Kalib Walsh and Padraig Walsh all progressing to the next round in their respective weight class’.

In Ring A’s afternoon session, Bout 4, 40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas) opened Ireland’s account against Alexandr Konstantinoudis of Greece. Finn put in a valiant performance, but it wasn’t to be on this occasion, with a 4-1 split in favour of his opponent. Judges scored the bout 27:28, 28:27, 26:29, 27:28, 26:29. In bout 13 of the same ring and session, 42kg Comghnall Guerrine (Sacred Heart D) met England’s Azaan Hassan – the Tallaghe fighter was decisive from the off, with a 5-0 win. Judges scored the bout 30:25, 29:26, 29:26, 30:25, 30:25. In the next bout, 44kg Kalib Walsh (Wexford CBS) contested against Azerbaijzan’s Bahlul Ahmadli – he was the victor on the same scoreline. The final scores: 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 30:26

30:27. In bout 18, 52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata) boxed Georgia’s Sandro Kapanadze – the result a UD in favour of the Georgian boxer. The judges scored the bout 28:29, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 28:29.

In Ring B, bout 6 51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway) opened her account against Poland’s Julia Jaskrawska, and gave a stylish performance for the UD win – judges scored the bout 27:30, 26:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30. In bout 9, 46kg Padraig Walsh (Immaculata) faced Azerbaijani opposition in Muhammad Mehraliyev and progresses to the next round following a 3-2 split – 29:28, 29:28, 27:29, 28:29,28:29.

Four bouts later, 48kg Conan McSorley (Two Castles) boxed Italy’s Daniele Fabi and fell foul of a 4-1 split – 29:28, 28:29, 28:29, 28:29, 27:30. In bout 21, 70kg Senan Kennedy (Cabra) met Azerbaijan’s Ismayil Valiyev and came away on the wrong side of a 4-1 split. Judges scored the bout 30:26, 30:26, 29:28, 28:29

30:26.

The tournament is being hosted by the Slovenian Boxing Federation in Maribor. In preparation, the Irish team took part in a camp with Poland with Squad Training and the National Stadium.

Team Ireland have received 7 byes, in total- 54kg Darren O’Toole (Enniskerry) has received a bye to the second round of preliminaries – he’ll face Croatia on Saturday. Likewise, co-flag bearer, 57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast) is in to the second round prelims, meeting Romania on Sunday. 90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan) also has a bye, and opens his account against the IBA Germany team on Monday.

Co-flag bearer 36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L), the lightest boxer on the team, is already a medalist – won’t step between the ropes until August 22nd – she’ll meet Ukraine at the semi-final stage and will come home with at least a bronze medal. 54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS) has a bye to the quarter finals, and contests against IBA Czech Republic/Czechia on Monday. 64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim) is also a quarter finalist and makes her tournament debut against Poland on Tuesday. 70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan) is also a medalist, and begins her championships at semi-final stage, following a bye. She’ll meet the winner of Greece Vs. Ukraine on August 23rd

Day Two – Second Series Preliminaries