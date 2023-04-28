Too much too soon -Carson Jones believes he’ll be too experienced for Callum Walsh

Carson Jones [43(31)-15(4)-1] warns Callum Walsh [6(5)-0] there is no substitute for experience.

The young Cork prospect takes on the 36-year-old veteran of 63 pro fights in an big 10 rounds step up on June 9 in California.

The Oklahoma City native is aware the Irish fighter comes to the ring younger, fresher and possibly stronger and faster but claims he has one attribute the 22-year-old ‘King’ hasn’t, experience.

The well travelled former WBC International and IFB USBA title holder, is confident the wisdom he’s gained over a long high level career will trump any youthful qualities the Freddy Roach-trained 360 Promotions fighter will bring to the Commerce Casino hosted, Fight Pass broadcast headline fight.

“I know he was a good amateur and that there are high hopes for him. He is definitely an up-and-comer with speed and power and he definitely has youth on this side. But I do believe that I am the toughest fight he has to date and I do believe that my experience will be the deciding factor in this fight,” Jones tells Irish-boxing.com.

“You know I don’t have any predictions for the fight but I am coming to you, so one way or another I do plan on getting the victory.”

Promoter Tom Loeffler and Team Walsh have been happy to move the Dana White fancied former underage amateur standout quickly.

The Cobh native has been topping bills since his debut and fighting under the UFC Fight Pass spotlight since his career began.

The LA based middle’s start also compares favourably in terms of tough tests, but still there are some who suggest Jones is a step too soon for any novice pro.

The ‘King’s’ advisors don’t agree, in fact they tried to make a match with the American previously.

“This fight actually first came up last year right after I had my first fight back after a 3-year layoff but I didn’t like the money that was offered and I and I declined,” Jones explains.

“So I got another win under my belt and it just so happened to come up again after I fought in March The money was better so I accepted.”

Jones, who has strung three wins together post a long lay off, is most famed for upsetting Kell Brook in 2012 and Brian Rose in 2015. He also fought Ted Cheeseman and Antonio Margarito and also holds a stoppage win over Ben Hall.

Irish fight fans will remember him from his draw with Dublin Dean Byrne, who like Walsh does now once trained out of the Wild Card.

Reflecting on that 2012 fight he adds: “I recall Dean Byrne being a last moment replacement for Lee Purdy. Initially my trainer and I just wanted to scrap the fight because my original opponent got sick the week of the fight and I hadn’t had all that great of a training camp. But we end up finding a replacement and came away with a draw, although I thought I had won the fight. I didn’t look my best.”