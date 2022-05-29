Gabriel Dossen and Dylan Eagleson Shoot for European Silver Today

Ireland’s latest international medal winners will attempt to trade bronze for silver at least by securing victory in Armenia today.

Galway’s Gabriel Dossen and Bangor native Dylan Eagleson are both in European Elite Championship quarterfinal action.

Dossen, who secured bronze at the very least thanks to victory over Norway’s Mindaugas Gedminas in what was his third bout of the tournament, takes on Italy’s Salvatore Cavallaro.

Cavallaro is the favourite to win the middleweight gold and the #1 seed at 75kgs. The experienced fighter beat Turkey’s Serhat Guler in his quarterfinal.

The Olympic Galway talent will contest his semi-final in the afternoon session, beginning at 11am, Irish time.

Eagleson will be in action in the evening session, beginning at 3pm, Irish time. The teen prospect takes on France’s Billal Bennama.

Bennama is two-time World Boxing Championships bronze is also the bantamweight (54kg) division #.1seen in Yerevan. He reached the final four thanks to victory over Ukraine’s Yelmir Nabiiev.

Eagleson has captured the attention with his run to the podium and reached this stage after he eliminated Spain’s European Games winner Gabriel Escobar.

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy