Will Delta 9 Fight Against The Symptoms Of PTSD?

Delta 9 is one of the active compounds found in marijuana. In both topical and edible forms, it may help reduce and manage symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). PTSD, according to Frontiers in Neuroscience, is a long-term mental health condition that can develop after a traumatic event. Approximately 10% of people will have PTSD at some point.

Some people may have difficulty sleeping, relive the event repeatedly, and suffer from depression and anxiety. Delta 9 THC products aid in treating PTSD, and there is growing evidence that CBD may aid in the management of symptoms.

What Exactly Is Delta-9?

Delta 9 THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabivarin acid) is a cannabinoid in cannabis plants. When people smoke marijuana to get high, they are primarily experiencing the effects of the delta 9 THC variant.

There are other THC variants, but this article will focus on the delta 9 variant. Cannabis compound sales and marijuana use are illegal in some countries, but this hasn’t stopped the rise of these compounds on the market. Researchers around 80 years ago discovered CBD. We extracted approximately 124 cannabinoid compounds as of today. Scientists suspect there are many more.

In a nutshell, delta9 THC is highly intoxicating. THC is the essential psychoactive compound in marijuana, and it makes a reaction to the crucial psychoactive part in the pot. It initiates our CB1 receptor. Hunger hormones keep on generating as a result of this.

What Exactly Is PTSD?

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a debilitating disorder that develops in a subset of people after experiencing life-threatening trauma such as sexual and physical assault, military combat, and natural disasters. Even though there are numerous treatments for PTSD, there is a need to assist people who have PTSD but do not benefit from these treatments.

Delta 9 in the Treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Trauma helps in any event that a person perceives to be harmful or threatening and has a long-term impact on that person’s well-being. According to many psychologists, birth is the first traumatic event for a human being. Everyone has experienced anxiety and depression as a result of a traumatic event. However, there are times when these encounters are more than just inconvenient and potentially dangerous. Differentiation is being made among awful and briefly upsetting occasions.

According to the National Center for PTSD, approximately 50% of women and 60% of men have experienced a traumatic event at some point in their lives. People are traumatized for various reasons, including war, abuse, discrimination, crime, and natural disasters. These events frequently elicit emotional and physical responses that can last for years after the event. Trauma can impact a person’s relationships, health, work, and overall outlook. People have different reactions to events. What is traumatic for one person may not be traumatic for another.

It is normal to feel anxious after a traumatic event. Most people’s anxiety reactions and symptoms pass quickly—people who have these symptoms to the point where they interfere with their day-to-day functioning. People may become more nervous than usual or avoid places or people who remind them of the trauma. Trauma survivors may also have difficulty sleeping or concentrating on tasks.

PTSD Signs and Symptoms

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is a condition that some people suffer from following a traumatic event. According to studies, 7 to 8% of people will be diagnosed with PTSD. Nobody understands why some people develop PTSD while others do not. Following the event, feelings of helplessness, horror, and intense fear can all contribute to the development of PTSD.

After experiencing a traumatic event and receiving little social support,

Dealing with additional stress as a result of the event,

Depression or anxiety are examples of pre-existing mental health or substance use disorders.

The Use of Delta 9 in the Treatment of PTSD

The inability to recover from stress is the hallmark of post-traumatic stress disorder. Reaction to a traumatic event is a common disorder around the world. Several psychotherapies are currently empirically supported for the treatment of PTSD. Because of treatment refusal, non-response, and discontinuation.

Many people are still suffering from severe symptoms and meet the criteria for PTSD outcome treatment. New observational and preliminary clinical evidence suggests that Delta 8 THC has the potential to alleviate or eliminate a variety of symptoms associated with PTSD, including sleep disorders and anxiety. Some evidence suggests that Delta 9 (THC) may help reduce nightmares in people with PTSD.

However, no randomized controlled trials of cannabis are present for PTSD. Depending on which studies you read, the use of medical marijuana to treat anxiety and depression can have both positive and negative outcomes. Some studies significantly reduced PTSD symptoms in some people; however, symptoms worsened in others, and the drug’s influence exacerbated problems with paranoia. It is worth noting that we noticed similar antagonistic effects in popular PTSD medications prescribed by doctors.

It is critical to consult your doctor before beginning any treatment for your PTSD. Each case is unique and may necessitate additional attention. Antidepressants can help with depression and anxiety symptoms. However, antidepressants can often exacerbate these anxiety conditions. Learning about fear significantly influences PTSD and many other anxiety disorders, as research has shown. It might trigger some reflexes by learning fear from a traumatic experience during unfavorable times. A small bag, for example, could cause soldiers to panic in a safe and regular mall. For example, if an exploding bag injured him or his comrades. Stress and high adrenaline levels can cause changes in brain chemistry.

Is Delta 9 a legal substance?

Delta 9 THC is still illegal under federal law. The laws of each state determine Delta-9’s legality. While federal laws are murky at best, state regulations change regularly. It is critical to check the legality of your state regularly. The good news is that THC for medical purposes is now legal in many forms. If this interests you, you should look into getting a medical marijuana card.

Conclusion

The research data gathered over the years confirms that both CBD and Delta-8 THC are beneficial for treating anxiety. However, further research indicates that Delta-8 THC may be more addictive than CBD and may end up on your drug report. Likewise, it can put on more weight than expected and lead to stoutness.

Based on these characteristics, we conclude that CBD is a better option when looking for a potent cannabinoid to help with anxiety. However, it would be advantageous to be mindful of its drug interactions and other side effects.