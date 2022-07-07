1183 Days – Feargal McCrory RETURNS

After over three years out of the ring, Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] is back.

The Coalisland super featherweight has relocated to New York and will finally fight again next month.

McCrory will box on a ‘One For All Promotions’ card at the Amazura Concert Hall on Friday August 12th in Queens where he will feature as the chief support against a to-be-confirmed opponent.

Now 30, McCrory admits he is making a last roll of the dice and will be relieved to finally have a fight date.

The Tyrone southpaw moved to America in the wake of his Irish lightweight title win over Karl Kelly back in 2019.

There were whispers of a Top Rank deal but the pandemic intervened, cancelling McCrory’s appearance on a Mick Conlan undercard at Madison Square Garden and he would move from training with Andre Rozier to Derry legend John Duddy.



After a nightmarish three years, McCrory now has an opportunity to kickstart his career.