10 Strong Irish Team Ready for European Championship Action

A 10 strong team will learn their Men’s European Championships pathway today as the draw takes place in Yerevan, Armenia.

The team includes European U22 gold medallist, Jack Marley, silver medallist, Adam Hession, and bronze medallist, Dylan Eagleson

Also included are Golden Belt gold medallist, Brandon McCarthy, and bronze medallists Ricky Nesbitt and Gabriel Dossen

The tournament, being hosted by the Armenia Boxing Federation, takes place in Yerevan from May 21st to 31st. The draw takes place on May 21st, and boxing begins on May 23rd. EUBC is expected to live-stream the tournament on its YouTube channel.

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy